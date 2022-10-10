ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane survivors looking for shelter, work

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian destroyed vibrant beach communities in Fort Myers, leaving people homeless -- and jobless. Michael Wetzel is a longtime Fort Myers Beach resident. “I’ve been through a couple tragedies I guess,” he said. Wetzel says this hurricane was unlike anything...
FORT MYERS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Phoenix

Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL
railfan.com

Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Seminole Gulf Railway

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Seminole Gulf Railway in southwest Florida suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian in late September and may be closed for months, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. A total of six bridges — three near Fort Myers and three near Arcadia — were...
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis updates Hurricane Ian recovery response in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael Florida slamming into Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Port Charlotte on Monday afternoon providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. He was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Division...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Click10.com

Task force returns home from giving helping hand in Fort Myers

DORAL, Fla. – After two and a half weeks from a deployment to the west coast of Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force One has returned. The director of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue called the mission a success not just because of their hard work but because of the team’s dedication and compassion.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Boston

FEMA says Beverly task force is no longer needed in Florida

BEVERLY -- The FEMA group based out of Beverly expects to return soon from its mission in Florida. FEMA sent out a note on Monday announcing that it is deactivating all remaining urban search and rescue task forces and canine search teams.The Beverly team helped clean debris and search for survivors in Fort Myers for more than a week.  "Fort Myers Beach, ground zero, where we are, USAR has completed their searches. Fort Myers Beach is open. We have been escorting cleanup crews to remove debris and utilities onto the island. We've established security checkpoints along the routes to ensure that traffic moves efficiently and safely," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. The sheriff said while the death toll in the county stands at 56, rescuers have saved more than 1,100 people.Construction is underway right now on a temporary bridge to reconnect Sanibel Island to the mainland by the end of the month.The base camp for the Beverly task force was JetBlue park, the spring training home of the Red Sox. After all their hard work, the team got a special tour of the ballpark. 
BEVERLY, MA
bocaratontribune.com

Study: Hurricane-battered Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market

Even With Threat of Storms, Sunshine State Remains Popular Destination. Boca Raton, FL – Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan...
CAPE CORAL, FL

