emu.edu
EMU’s music program named premier artist partner of Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley
Thousands of students from Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) and Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) in Virginia will have the opportunity to enjoy live arts experiences thanks to a new partnership between the Eastern Mennonite University and Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley. The EMU music program has been named a Premier...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
emu.edu
Intercollegiate symposium to look at Erasmus’s relevance 500 years on
When Dale Schrag reached his $1 million fundraising goal for an endowment for the Mennonite Library and Archives (MLA) at Bethel College, he was ready to celebrate with donors and friends. Just one problem – the goal completion came in the spring of 2020, when the pandemic was almost literally...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
WHSV
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
emu.edu
EMU Theater stages ‘The Crucible’ in the round as immersive allegory for our time
History has shown us unbridled fear left unchecked. When fear is the guiding force for an individual or society, beliefs of right and wrong are tainted. The result is chaos, the distortion of truth, and the destruction of life’s innate goodness. Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “The Crucible” deftly...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors
The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
Augusta Free Press
Downtown Harrisonburg to host Skeleton Festival, trick or treaters on Saturday
Downtown Harrisonburg is getting an early start to Halloween with a Skeleton Festival offering trick-or-treating, food trucks, face painting and more on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. The event is free for the entire family. Pumpkin Decorating Showdown: Bring your pumpkin pride and joy and vote on your favorites throughout the...
WHSV
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
hotelbusiness.com
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center
The University of Virginia (UVA) and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-sq.-ft. hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeted for a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. Those...
Augusta Free Press
Racist homecoming date proposal, explained: ‘Divisive concepts’ rhetoric perpetuates racism
In the photo, the male student is seen holding a sign reading: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for hoco?”. The photo is being shared far and wide locally, with the appropriate outrage from teens and parents.
cbs19news
Banning books controversy in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book-banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at a meeting on Monday night. Earlier this fall, the board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem "sexually-explicit" material from the high school library. This comes...
cbs19news
Executive director of PCOB resigns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board has resigned. The city announced on Wednesday that Hansel Aguilar resigned effective Oct. 21. He has been serving as the board’s first executive director since last year. According to a release, Aguilar worked to...
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
