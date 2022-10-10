ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia College Basketball
City
Washington, VA
City
Bridgewater, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Harrisonburg, VA
Society
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Lifestyle
Harrisonburg, VA
College Basketball
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
DAYTON, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Emu
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors

The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
hotelbusiness.com

UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center

The University of Virginia (UVA) and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-sq.-ft. hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeted for a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. Those...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Banning books controversy in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book-banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at a meeting on Monday night. Earlier this fall, the board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem "sexually-explicit" material from the high school library. This comes...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Executive director of PCOB resigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board has resigned. The city announced on Wednesday that Hansel Aguilar resigned effective Oct. 21. He has been serving as the board’s first executive director since last year. According to a release, Aguilar worked to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy