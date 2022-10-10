ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENC fire stations recognizing Fire Prevention Week

By Adrianna Hargrove, Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Fire Prevention Week and local officials want to remind people of the importance of fire safety and what you should do to keep your family safe.

During this time, fire crews will be making the rounds to some schools to show kids how to be fire safe. When speaking to fire officials, they say common mistakes they see have to do with smoke detectors and not having a plan.

“They’re either not changing the batteries when they’re not supposed to or don’t have them at all depending on the age of the home,” said Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief Carson Sanders. “Second thing is, especially if you have a family, is to have a plan. So many times people are scrambling and panic and if they don’t have a plan, they don’t know where their kids are going. so those are some things that should be practiced all the time.”

If you need a smoke detector, you can call Greenville Fire/Rescue and they’ll install one for free.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, click here.

