wiproud.com
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
wiproud.com
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
wiproud.com
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school’s governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost...
wiproud.com
AG candidate Eric Toney in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Republican candidate for attorney general Eric Toney held a press conference yesterday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix, and Polk counties.
wiproud.com
Evers and Michels a tossup, Johnson leading Barnes in latest Marquette Law School Poll
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new Marquette Law School Poll survey has been released to the public and the political races between Senator Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes alongside Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels remain close. Among likely voters, officials report that Senator Ron Johnson is supported by...
wiproud.com
Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas
CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
wiproud.com
Fall colors in Wisconsin – when to see the peak leaf color change
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin is known for their beauty during fall because of the changing colors. “Peak” colors of the changing leaves are when the leaves give off a redder huge. However, different parts of Wisconsin see these “peak” leaves at different parts within fall.
