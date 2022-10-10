ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wiproud.com

Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
OREGON STATE
wiproud.com

Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school’s governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost...
EAST LANSING, MI
wiproud.com

AG candidate Eric Toney in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Republican candidate for attorney general Eric Toney held a press conference yesterday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix, and Polk counties.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
State
New York State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas

CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
CRANDON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy