Fort Wayne, IN

WISH-TV

Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks

REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
REDKEY, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man from Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man missing from Monrovia. Police say he may be in danger. Duane Parker was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday in Monrovia, which is 24 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Parker is described to be...
MONROVIA, IN

