West New York, NJ

theobserver.com

Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15

The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says. The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday

At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in September. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, which is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy Sues Edgewater’s Admiral’s Walk Condominium Assoc. Over Blocked Walkway

Photo Credits: Don Stitzenberg, HRWC Inc., Apartments.com & prgpowerrealtygroup.com. The Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy Inc. brought legal action this week against the Admiral’s Walk Condominium Association, Inc. in Bergen County Court to gain access to the waterfront for the general public as required under New Jersey’s public trust doctrine (“PTD”).
EDGEWATER, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and an individual sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in September. The Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the highest dollar volume and the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development

The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

$70M Land Deal Finalized For Jersey City Redevelopment Project

A Jersey City redevelopment project is one step closer to breaking ground since the $70 million land sale was finalized last month. Represented by GRID Real Estate, The Albanese Organization is planning on bringing 670 residential units to the 1.83-acre parcel at 286 Cole St., which had previously been included in Hoboken Brownstone Company’s redevelopment project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
therealdeal.com

Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents

New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Wagyu beef burger joint opens N.J. location

A burger restaurant boasting a wagyu-centered menu recently opened a New Jersey location. Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Oct. 5. It is located on the mall’s first level across from The Cheesecake Factory and operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
HOBOKEN, NJ
