Lafayette, LA

cenlanow.com

Man with autism attacked outside bar in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La (KLFY)– Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism. Devon Mahan, 23 says he has high-functioning autism and like anyone else, just wants to enjoy life. Following an evening of dancing at a local bar, Mahan says...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Acadia Parish School Board considering 4-day school week

Students in Acadia Parish may get an extra day off every week if a proposal being floated by the school board is enacted. The board is asking for input on possibly moving to a 4-day school week. A post on the Acadia Parish School System website is asking for parents’...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Shots fired during domestic disturbance in Avoyelles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:17 am, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a suspicious person at 250 Business Loop Road, Marksville, LA in the Fifth Ward Community. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies responded to the scene. Further investigation by APSO revealed that there was a domestic disturbance at that residence. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at that residence. No one was shot during this incident. 29-year-old Tyler Daigrepont and 25-year-old Chelsie Daigrepont were arrested by APSO and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail facility.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
cenlanow.com

Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges

ELTON, La. (KLFY) – A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile. According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating an incident which occurred on September 21 where a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while being cared for in Elton.
ELTON, LA
cenlanow.com

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Skeletal remains identified as missing Acadia Parish man

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified. The remains were found to be those of Brock Comeaux, 30, of Acadia Parish, who was reported missing in January 2021 and was believed to have been killed and disposed of in the Delcambre area.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Ville Platte under boil-water advisory

Residents of Ville Platte should avoid drinking tap water at home until further notice. A boil water advisory has been issued for all Ville Platte residents in Evangeline Parish. The advisory is in effect because of a replacement of a new well.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Man accused of stealing car, sets it on fire after owner confronts him

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 24-year-old man on aggravated arson, simple battery, and simple burglary. According to the affidavit, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were responding to a call around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Providence about a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles on fire and a man being detained by complex security.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Opelousas residents concerned after claims of voter fraud

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, residents are voicing concerns over alleged voter fraud ahead of the upcoming elections. The discovery of 16 registered voters on Planters Street comes after Councilman Floyd Ford’s neighbor claims Ford does not live on Planters Street or in District B. Johnny Joubert,...
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

Electrifying performance from Cajuns vs. Marshall, winning 23-13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – They say lightning doesn’t strike on the same football team twice. Nobody told the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in its nationally televised game against Marshall. Ben Wooldridge, in his first career start, tossed for a career-high 230 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana erupted for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Bon Temps Grill owners introduce new lounge concept coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The owners of the local restaurant, Bon Temps Grill, introduced their newest restaurant coming to Lafayette. Their newest venture, “Whiskey & Vine,” will be a take on a classic Big Easy cocktail-lounge jazz atmosphere. It will be located at 507 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette, in the building previously occupied by the well-known Jolie’s Louisiana Bistro.
LAFAYETTE, LA

