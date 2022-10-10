Read full article on original website
Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this...
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Evangeline Parish
EVANGELINE PARISH, La (KLFY)– Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism. Devon Mahan, 23 says he has high-functioning autism and like anyone else, just wants to enjoy life. Following an evening of dancing at a local bar, Mahan says...
Acadia Parish School Board considering 4-day school week
Students in Acadia Parish may get an extra day off every week if a proposal being floated by the school board is enacted. The board is asking for input on possibly moving to a 4-day school week. A post on the Acadia Parish School System website is asking for parents’...
Shots fired during domestic disturbance in Avoyelles
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:17 am, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a suspicious person at 250 Business Loop Road, Marksville, LA in the Fifth Ward Community. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies responded to the scene. Further investigation by APSO revealed that there was a domestic disturbance at that residence. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at that residence. No one was shot during this incident. 29-year-old Tyler Daigrepont and 25-year-old Chelsie Daigrepont were arrested by APSO and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail facility.
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers pulled over a vehicle for improper lane usage and found 42 pounds of weed when they opened the trunk. It...
Breaux Bridge man wanted in connection with Acadia Parish construction scam
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a scam which allegedly occurred in the Mermentau area of Acadia Parish. According to police, three suspects went to the victim’s residence offering to repair the victim’s cracked driveway, and agreed upon a...
Group of Lafayette police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, an act of kindness by group of Lafayette police officers is going viral. The incident, which happened in late September, caused extensive damage to the home. Lafayette Police Officer Nadia Adams was the...
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
ELTON, La. (KLFY) – A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile. According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating an incident which occurred on September 21 where a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while being cared for in Elton.
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
Skeletal remains identified as missing Acadia Parish man
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified. The remains were found to be those of Brock Comeaux, 30, of Acadia Parish, who was reported missing in January 2021 and was believed to have been killed and disposed of in the Delcambre area.
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead at apartment complex on Jefferson Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies were called to a reported shooting around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Jefferson Hwy. Upon arrival at The Highland Club, deputies found “one woman was shot and killed,” according to the East Baton...
Duo arrested after discovery of marijuana, meth, handgun and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The traffic stop took place on LA 69 near Grand Bayou and the vehicle had two occupants. Wade Anthony Coleman, 34, of White Castle,...
Ville Platte under boil-water advisory
Residents of Ville Platte should avoid drinking tap water at home until further notice. A boil water advisory has been issued for all Ville Platte residents in Evangeline Parish. The advisory is in effect because of a replacement of a new well.
Man accused of stealing car, sets it on fire after owner confronts him
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 24-year-old man on aggravated arson, simple battery, and simple burglary. According to the affidavit, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were responding to a call around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Providence about a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles on fire and a man being detained by complex security.
Baton Rouge students attend ExxonMobil event designed to encourage girls to pursue careers in STEM
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Women make up 24 percent of the workforce in engineering careers, and ExxonMobil aims to increase that statistic. One strategy the company uses to accomplish this is to hold meet-and-greet opportunities between school age girls and women who work as engineers. As of now,...
Opelousas residents concerned after claims of voter fraud
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, residents are voicing concerns over alleged voter fraud ahead of the upcoming elections. The discovery of 16 registered voters on Planters Street comes after Councilman Floyd Ford’s neighbor claims Ford does not live on Planters Street or in District B. Johnny Joubert,...
Electrifying performance from Cajuns vs. Marshall, winning 23-13
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – They say lightning doesn’t strike on the same football team twice. Nobody told the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in its nationally televised game against Marshall. Ben Wooldridge, in his first career start, tossed for a career-high 230 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana erupted for...
Bon Temps Grill owners introduce new lounge concept coming to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The owners of the local restaurant, Bon Temps Grill, introduced their newest restaurant coming to Lafayette. Their newest venture, “Whiskey & Vine,” will be a take on a classic Big Easy cocktail-lounge jazz atmosphere. It will be located at 507 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette, in the building previously occupied by the well-known Jolie’s Louisiana Bistro.
