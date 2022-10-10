Read full article on original website
Freeze Warnings Issued for Illinois, Indiana as Cold Temps Could Harm Plants, Outdoor Plumbing
The week started out with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies, but things are about to get downright frigid in the Chicago area, as a freeze warning has been issued for most of northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service, and will...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for much of northeast Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s are expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday. This does not include central Cook County.Strong low pressure to our north is sending gusty west winds our way.Also, instability showers will pass through our area until sunset. With the chilly air aloft, some "graupel" is likely, soft ice pellets. (think Dippin'Dots) This precipitation tapers off in time for the Bears kickoff. It will be chilly at Soldier Field with the "feels like" temperature in the 30s.Clouds increase tomorrow with showers at night. The cool trend continues for the next seven days. Normal high is 64 degrees.TONIGHT: WINDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF AFTER DARK. LOW 34.FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 58.FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 37.SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGH 54.SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Severe Storms Spark Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings in Parts of Chicago Area
Tornado warnings were issued in several southern Wisconsin counties Wednesday as storms surrounded the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, bringing alerts to parts of the Chicago area as they made their way south and east. The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued just outside the Milwaukee area, covering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tornado spotted touching down in southern Wisconsin
A tornado has been reported in southern Wisconsin where there is a warning in effect until 1 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Lake County until 1:30 p.m.
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
townandtourist.com
10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Illinois (Fun For All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Illinois is an excellent state for residents and tourists alike, with tons of state parks, museums, the first McDonald’s, and the world’s largest bottle of ketchup. Even better, it’s made for family fun, and you can find epic indoor water parks throughout the state, just ready and waiting for you to have a splash!
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
NBC Chicago
Where is Avondale? It's One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says
If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
WGNtv.com
‘Chasing every leaf’: Meet ‘Skilling’ the golden retriever
CHICAGO — One Chicago man decided to name his new golden retriever after the one and the only Tom Skilling. “Skilling” was adopted from the rescue organization As Good As Gold three and a half weeks ago by Mike Morgan, 43, of South Loop. “Bottled chaos, he is...
Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter
That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
oakpark.com
After 3 decades, Irish Shop closing
For 30-plus years, the Irish Shop has been a destination for those looking to connect with the Emerald Isle from the landlocked western suburbs of Chicago. Known for its vast array of everything Irish, from surname key chains emblazoned with family crests to wool sweaters, the Irish Shop is an entirely unique and special part of Oak Park’s shopping landscape. That landscape is about to change, however, as the Irish Shop will be bidding the community slán, as its owners plan to retire.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
NBC Chicago
