Read full article on original website
Related
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Mark Zuckerberg urged Meta staff to have virtual meetings when many of them didn't have VR headsets, report says
Meta employees rushed to buy VR headsets and set them up before managers realized, a source told The New York Times.
Will it sell? Facebook owner Meta introduces $1,500 VR headset￼
Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse."
Mark Zuckerberg Sets Expectations for His New $1,500 Metaverse Gadget at Rock Bottom
Mark Zuckerberg said there will soon be a "trough of disillusionment" around metaverse technology. His comments set extremely low expectations for Meta's new $1,500 VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro. Meanwhile, investors are focused on Meta's core business, which faces some of its biggest challenges to date. Critics and tech...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mark Zuckerberg reveals his full Metaverse avatar with legs for first time
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled his new full metaverse avatar with legs for the first time at the company’s Connect event on Tuesday. Mr Zuckerberg announced that the full avatars will be rolled out later this year across phones and virtual reality headsets, calling them “more expressive and detailed than anything else today”.
Digital Trends
How, where, and when to watch Zootopia+
Disney’s 2016 animated film Zootopia was a smash hit, beloved by viewers all over the world. For that reason, it’s no surprise that Disney is releasing a limited series based on the movie. Zootopia+ is slated to debut November 9 on Disney+, and we’re pretty excited to watch it. If you’re looking forward to this new series too, we’ve got the scoop for how and where you can stream it.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
104.1 WIKY
Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro mixed reality headset at Meta Connect 2022
(Reuters) – Meta Platforms unveiled its Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s break into the higher-end market for extended reality computing devices. The new headset, unveiled at Meta’s annual Connect conference, will hit shelves on Oct 25...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Today's Best Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day Deal
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day officially happened earlier this year in July, right now there’s another chance to score a bargain at Amazon. Amazon is running a second Prime Day-style event, called the Prime Early Access Sale, on October 11 and 12. That means you’ll be able to score great Prime Day deals on a wide range of products like electronics and gadgets if you act quickly. One offer that you shouldn’t miss out is on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Prime Day regulars will know that the Amazon sale days are one of the best times to buy Amazon’s own products like Fire Sticks or Echos as these typically see some deep discounts. And that’s certainly the case this time around, with a hefty 36% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Usually $55, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max today for just $35.
daystech.org
Bonelab VR-sandbox earns $1M in first hour on Oculus Quest 2
In the annual Connect Developers Conference this week, Meta revealed that ‘Local Zero’ sport Bonelab (2022) costed its first $1 million in income lower than an hour after the launch, making the fastest-selling instrument in Quests historical past. In the Meta Quest retailer, Bonelab has already obtained 8,000...
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV deals in Best Buy rival October Prime Day sale
Best Buy is challenging the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which is also known as the October Prime Day, with Prime Day deals of its own that cover all product categories. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy a new TV for cheap, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday because you can enjoy significant discounts from this Best Buy Prime Day sale. To help you choose, we’ve gathered the five best TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now from the retailer, but you need to act fast if one of them catches your eye as stocks are going quickly.
KTVZ
Why Meta’s virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar — a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world — that walks on two legs? A cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his new avatar legs and jumped up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. Early avatar models introduced by Meta, as well as Microsoft, have been ridiculed for appearing as legless, waist-up bodies floating around their virtual worlds. That’s in part because tech companies have been eager to show off their progress in building out virtual-reality environments while still working on the technical challenges of making avatars more human-like and realistic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vox
The $1,500 ticket to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, released its long-awaited new virtual reality headset on Tuesday during Meta Connect, its annual developer conference. The new headset, called the Quest Pro, is a high-end device meant to have functionality rivaling a computer. In his keynote on Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the new device “the next major step for VR” and “an important milestone on the path to building the metaverse.”
The Verge
What does Mark Zuckerberg think ‘open’ means?
Mark Zuckerberg wants to own the future of computing — but not alone. That’s the intended takeaway from this year’s Meta (formerly Facebook, formerlier Oculus) Connect, where the Meta CEO described his plans for a new computing platform. “In each generation of computing that I’ve seen so far — PCs, mobile — there’s basically an open ecosystem and there’s a closed ecosystem,” Zuckerberg said. “I strongly believe that an open, interoperable metaverse built by many different developers and companies is going to be better for everyone.”
Freethink
Meta unveils new VR headset for work in the metaverse
It’s been one year since Facebook changed its name to Meta, a move cementing the company’s commitment to the metaverse, an uber-immersive evolution of the internet that we’ll navigate using virtual reality (VR) headsets and digital avatars. Maybe. Because this vision is only starting to take shape,...
Digiday
A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era
When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
MMAmania.com
UFC partners with Zuckerberg, Meta to stream live MMA events through virtual reality
Meta head cheese Mark Zuckerberg, who is probably best known for the creation of Facebook, had the entire APEX facility to himself when Dana White recently shut the place down for Zuck and his suit squad, much to the chagrin of fight fans (and other fighters). Now we know why.
tipranks.com
Meta says Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Meta Quest Store
Meta (META) said that Xbox Cloud Gaming (MSFT) is coming to the Meta Quest Store. "Xbox Cloud Gaming enables you to stream hundreds of high-quality games to a range of devices-and that will include Meta Quest 2 in the future," Meta said. "When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Meta Quest Store, you’ll be able to hook up an Xbox controller to your headset and play console games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on a massive 2D screen, like having a private movie theater available at all times. No date yet, but we hope to share more on this as soon as possible." Reference Link.
Facebook Parent Takes 'Step Forward' With Metaverse, Quest Pro Plans: Gene Munster
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms META has metaverse aspirations. Here are the details from the Menlo Park, California-based company's recent Meta Connect 2022 event. What Happened: “Meta Connect 2022 offered a roadmap of the company’s go-to-market metaverse vision," Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster wrote. "That vision is a departure from Meta’s roots in consumer-first social products and anchored in the future of work.”
ZDNet
What is the metaverse, and who will build it?
The virtual world is increasingly encroaching on the real one, via fully immersive virtual reality (VR) headsets for gaming and a growing number of business use cases, augmented reality (AR) devices that overlay digital information on the real world, and mixed reality (MR) environments, where you can interact with digital objects within your real-world surroundings.
Comments / 0