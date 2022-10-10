ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35v4bt_0iTbnUPe00
Thurman Smith Photo Credit: Thurman Abdul Karim Smith Facebook

A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported.

Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene near Fries Mill Road. The 34-year-old dump truck driver was not injured.

Condolences poured in on Facebook remembering Smith as a dad who shared a special bond with his daughter.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 10

Gail Boyce
3d ago

I know his Father they were close friends of our family I'm praying for his family especially his daughter..sad thing is he passed on my sisters Birthday so it's going to be hard for on that day for the rest of my life S.I.P

Reply
4
angel maldonado
2d ago

May the Lord give this family peace and strength thru this terrible tragedy. God Bless

Reply
4
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Dies In Ocean County Motorcycle Crash

STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding into a van on Hilliard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2:44 p.m., a Dodge Ram van driven by 28-year-old Max Serrao of Manahawkin was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. According to police, 19-year-old Dylan Destefano of Manahawkin was traveling on a Honda motorcycle in the opposite direction and had entered Serrao’s lane of travel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Chesilhurst, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
Chesilhurst, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden County, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Multiple Crashes Reported On Garden State Parkway

Rain was contributing to the number of crashes in Central and South Jersey during the evening rush on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities said.There were multiple crashes on the Garden State Parkway.According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, there were parkway crashes in Cranford, Sayrevi…
CRANFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Dump Truck#Accident#Nj Advance Media#Daily Voice Gloucester
Daily Voice

14.6 Pounds Of Pot, Handguns Found By Atlantic City Officers During Welfare Check: Authorities

A welfare check resulted in the arrest of two people and recovery of more than 14 pounds of marijuana, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:59 p.m., Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the first block of South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked vehicle possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPG Talk Radio

Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking

Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning

Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
VINELAND, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Shore News Network

Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton

Trenton, NJ- The Trenton Police Department is investigating after they found 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, 25, of Ewing, shot dead in his car on Ellis Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Avenue. You in Township police officers who were nearby conducting a motor vehicle stop I heard the gunshots and responded to the area. When they arrived behind the home they located a black Ford Fusion parked in the middle of Greenley Alley. As they got closer to the vehicle, officers The post Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
380K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy