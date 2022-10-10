South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck

Thurman Smith Photo Credit: Thurman Abdul Karim Smith Facebook

A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported.

Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene near Fries Mill Road. The 34-year-old dump truck driver was not injured.

Condolences poured in on Facebook remembering Smith as a dad who shared a special bond with his daughter.

