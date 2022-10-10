Read full article on original website
Since President Biden and Democrats took control of Washington nearly two years ago, everyone I know has suffered the consequences. Gas and grocery prices are through the roof. Housing has become even harder to afford. Our retirement savings are threatened. The reckless spending we’ve seen come out of Washington has caused the historic inflation every Ohioan is experiencing. We desperately need new leadership in Washington to put checks and balances on Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. That...
The party isn't airing ads in six of the 14 GOP districts Joe Biden carried in 2020, as it directs money to help incumbents under threat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
As prosecutors reportedly weigh whether Hunter Biden will be indicted for alleged tax fraud, the DOJ’s little-known Tax Division and its leadership could become key players in the potential case against the president’s son.But there’s a notable absence on the DOJ’s roster.The director for the Tax Division, a Senate-confirmed position, has yet to be filled—because President Joe Biden, despite being almost two years into his term, hasn’t nominated one. The vacancy stands in contrast to five of the seven DOJ divisions and all of DOJ leadership, all of which have been confirmed.A nominee to the Civil Division of the DOJ...
The odds of Donald Trump actually showing up to testify under oath before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot are not great, according to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal.“Less than zero,” says co-host Kali Holloway, a columnist at The Daily Beast and The Nation.“I think that the panel’s probably aware that he’s not gonna show up, but I think this is the kind of thing that they have to do just to sort of, for lack of a better phrase, show they mean business.”The Jan. 6 panel voted unanimously...
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Republican challenger has poured tens of thousands of dollars from her no-chance but well-funded campaign into a company belonging to her husband, The Daily Beast has found.In an interview with The Daily Beast, the husband of Republican candidate Cicely Davis confessed that his firm has received extensive payments from his wife’s campaign to defeat Omar in the deeply Democratic Minneapolis district. Bradley Ross Ireland, who has run a string of troubled Minnesota bars, said he has served as the campaign’s primary graphic designer—a role that nets him $100 to $200 per hour, depending on the exact task...
Eleven other states have not expanded Medicaid, but only three — Florida, Mississippi and Wyoming — allow voters to collect signatures for a ballot measure, and none appear likely to do so in the near term.
The modems help election officials report results quickly, but security experts say they’re too dangerous to trust.
