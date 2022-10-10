Read full article on original website
Russia, under pressure in southern Ukraine, captures villages in east
KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian-backed forces have made some advances in eastern Ukraine, Britain said on Friday, even as Moscow's hold weakens in the south, where a Russian-installed official has advised residents to flee a region Russia claims to have annexed.
Russian Caught Leaving Note on Putin's Parents' Grave: 'Take Him With You'
Irina Tsybaneva made a subtle but devastating protest against the Russian leader.
Russia says there were deaths in alleged Ukrainian shelling of border region
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region in which it said people had been killed and wounded.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia; Kyiv says 600 settlements liberated this month
Russian evacuation from Kherson continues; Ukrainian armed forces have taken back over 600 settlements, ministry says
‘Not a Prayer in Hell’ Trump Will Testify Before the Jan. 6 Committee
The odds of Donald Trump actually showing up to testify under oath before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot are not great, according to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal.“Less than zero,” says co-host Kali Holloway, a columnist at The Daily Beast and The Nation.“I think that the panel’s probably aware that he’s not gonna show up, but I think this is the kind of thing that they have to do just to sort of, for lack of a better phrase, show they mean business.”The Jan. 6 panel voted unanimously...
