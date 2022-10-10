Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Bizverse – Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be open to trade at 08:00...
todaynftnews.com
NFTY Listing on XT.COM In Its Innovation Zone with Tether Trading Pair
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the NFTY token on its Innovation Zone (Web3). The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the NFTY token, XT.COM aims to offer the users...
todaynftnews.com
Here’s what industry experts think about the future of NFTs
Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have decreased by almost 98% since January, but according to numerous industry insiders, there is nothing to worry about because the technology is still developing and getting better. Although NFT market activity and sales volume slowed down in September, according to Jonathon Miller, managing...
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea releases NFT market on Avalanche to expand reach
Across 80 million NFTs, about $20 billion in volume has been traded on OpenSea to date. In terms of NFT sales volume, Avalanche is the seventh-largest blockchain. During the launch, 10+ Avalanche projects will be available on the OpenSea marketplace. Considering the decline in NFT movement, a number of popular...
IN THIS ARTICLE
todaynftnews.com
SEC to investigate BAYC creator Yuga Labs over Securities violations
The US agency, SEC has always been in the news over multiple probes into several cryptos and NFT related firms. Recently the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs is the development team behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The agency will...
todaynftnews.com
Solana DeFi trading hack costs its platform Mango Markets $100 million
Mango Markets lost $100 million owing to an exploit in the second $100 million DeFi breach this week. Mango Markets reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that a hacker had used an oracle pricing manipulation to steal money from Mango. Just last Thursday, the Binance Smart Chain, another DeFi system, had $100 million stolen from it.
todaynftnews.com
300% jump in Mutant Ape NFT trading volume observed following news of SEC probe into Yuga Labs
Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club have seen tremendous rise in their trading volumes in the last 24 hours. Based on the latest data, the transaction volume of MAYC NFTs have been observed at $1.02 million with 300% plus increase in volume throughout different exchanges.
CalMatters: This is how much you'll get from the California gas rebate
photo credit: California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal. CalMatters talked to the state's Franchise Tax Board to parse what all this means for you. Are you eligible? To be eligible, you need to have filed a 2020 California tax return by Oct. 15, 2021....
Comments / 0