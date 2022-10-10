ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
todaynftnews.com

NFTY Listing on XT.COM In Its Innovation Zone with Tether Trading Pair

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the NFTY token on its Innovation Zone (Web3). The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the NFTY token, XT.COM aims to offer the users...
todaynftnews.com

Here’s what industry experts think about the future of NFTs

Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have decreased by almost 98% since January, but according to numerous industry insiders, there is nothing to worry about because the technology is still developing and getting better. Although NFT market activity and sales volume slowed down in September, according to Jonathon Miller, managing...
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea releases NFT market on Avalanche to expand reach

Across 80 million NFTs, about $20 billion in volume has been traded on OpenSea to date. In terms of NFT sales volume, Avalanche is the seventh-largest blockchain. During the launch, 10+ Avalanche projects will be available on the OpenSea marketplace. Considering the decline in NFT movement, a number of popular...
todaynftnews.com

SEC to investigate BAYC creator Yuga Labs over Securities violations

The US agency, SEC has always been in the news over multiple probes into several cryptos and NFT related firms. Recently the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs is the development team behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The agency will...
todaynftnews.com

Solana DeFi trading hack costs its platform Mango Markets $100 million

Mango Markets lost $100 million owing to an exploit in the second $100 million DeFi breach this week. Mango Markets reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that a hacker had used an oracle pricing manipulation to steal money from Mango. Just last Thursday, the Binance Smart Chain, another DeFi system, had $100 million stolen from it.
KRCB 104.9

CalMatters: This is how much you'll get from the California gas rebate

photo credit:  California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal. CalMatters talked to the state's Franchise Tax Board to parse what all this means for you.    Are you eligible? To be eligible, you need to have filed a 2020 California tax return by Oct. 15, 2021....
