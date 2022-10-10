Read full article on original website
Dennis Wayne Breiner, 53 of Butler
Dennis Wayne Breiner, 53 of Butler died Sunday, October 9, at his home. There are NO public services scheduled at this time, online condolences www.schowengertchapel.com. Dennis is survived by wife Cynthia Breiner of the home; two sons Richard Breiner and Trevor Hockaday, four daughters; Dennise Handly, Aleesha Breiner, Amber Grayson, and Allison Hockaday; his mother Linda Blaser of Butler; father Dwain Breiner of Idaho; sister Nora Blaser of Butler and brother Kenneth Breiner; as well as ten grandchildren.
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts
On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
Linn County Death Investigation
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek. The body was reported to be found in a hay field.
Bates County Sheriff Arrest
German Fest October 16th
The Zion Lutheran Church and School will host the annual German Fest on October 16th. The meal will be served following the Divine Service at 10 am. Serving from 11:30 until 1:30. The public is invited to attend German Fest where. the meal will consist of a variety of German...
Appleton City Town Hall Meeting
The City of Appleton City will hold another town hall meetings to discuss the proposed revenue bond for the combined waterworks and sewer system 6:00 p.m. October 26 at the Park Building. On the November 2022 ballot, there will be a $4,000,000 bond issue for the combined waterworks and sewer...
