New Inductees In Japan Wrestling Hall Of Fame, KC Navarro And Kevin Knight Fight In LA | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. - Masa Saito, Great Kojika, The Great Kabuki are set to be inducted into Japan Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame:. - Battle Slam has released apparent footage of a altercation between Kevin Knight and KC Navarro in LA:. -...
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
Bray Wyatt Is Back In WWE | LIVE IN TORONTO! List & Ya Boy 10/12/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Toronto with Jimmy Van to talk the wrestling news for October 12, 2022!.
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!.
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor
Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
MLW To Begin Streaming On Pro Wrestling TV In November With Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Comments
MLW is coming to Pro Wrestling TV with big plans for 2023. Major League Wrestling is getting ready to start airing its new season and they will have a new broadcast partner in the free streaming service, Pro Wrestling TV. Launched in April 2022, PWTV is also the home of promotions like Women's Wrestling Army and Control Your Narrative.
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
Trey Miguel Discusses Becoming A Booker, Says 'The Juice Is Worth The Squeeze'
Trey Miguel discusses becoming a booker in pro wrestling. There are plenty of wrestling companies around the world that are either ran or owned by active in-ring competitors, and IMPACT star Trey Miguel is now joining that list. Miguel is the booker of Universal All Pro Wrestling, which is an independent promotion ran out of Toledo, Ohio.
The Rock Toasts George Napolitano, IMPACT News, Allure Looks At Luchadoras | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, October 13, 2022. - On Twitter, The Rock posted a toast to legendary wrestling photographer George Napolitano. - IMPACT has released a new official t-shirt supporting Joe Doering in his latest battle against brain cancer at this link. - IMPACT Wrestling will open...
RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results (10/9): Gabriel Kidd Faces Ricky Knight Jr.
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in Southampton 20 event on October 9 from the 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results (10/9): Gabriel Kidd Faces Ricky Knight Jr. - Shaun Jackson def. Remi Adetunji. - Greedy Souls...
Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster
Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
B!P/Limitless Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 Results (10/8): Elimination Bout Headlines
Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling held night two of its Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 event on October 7 from Old Country Banquet Hall in Enfield, CT. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. B!P/Limitless Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 Results (10/8) - Channing Thomas...
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
Teófimo López vs. José Pedraza Targeted For December
Former unified lightweight champion, Teófimo López, and former two-division world champ, Jose Pedraza, are scheduled to meet at a yet-to-be-announced ESPN Top Rank Fight Night event on December 10 in New York City. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the matchup being in...
Ethan Page Says He Recently Agented A Match, Wants To Have Long AEW Career
Ethan Page does some behind the scenes work with AEW. Page has gotten more screen time on AEW television since he aligned with Stokely Hathaway as part of The Firm, MJF's stable on retainer. Off-screen, Page has helped build his brand through his toy hunt vlogs. He's also chipped in...
WWE NXT On 10/11 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since October 2021, Demo Rating Also Up
Viewership for the October 11 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on October 11 drew 737,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 625,000 viewers the show drew last week. This viewership number is the highest that the show has recorded since the October 26, 2021 episode.
MJF Praises Alex Hammerstone As An Incredible Talent, Says He'd Be A Huge Get For AEW
MJF has high praise for Alex Hammerstone. Before MJF became one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, he was a main star MLW and aligned with Alex Hammerstone & Richard Holliday as The Dynasty. While MJF has ascended in AEW, Hammerstone has become the top guy in MLW and the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.
