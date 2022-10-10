It’s been so long, 16 years to be exact, since the Padres hosted a playoff game at Petco Park. One superfan has been waiting for this moment even longer. Loyal, faithful, energetic — those are just a few words Jay Jeffcoat uses to describe what it means to be a Padres fan. He would know. He’s been a fan since 1969.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO