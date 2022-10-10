ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Monroe Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Monroe Township PD

A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said.

Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.

Between June 23 and July 20, the Gloucester County Emergency Response Center received numerous false and unfounded calls — commonly known as swatting — reporting a person with a gun that was going to shoot themselves, police said.

During each call, various businesses along or near North Black Horse Pike were named as the location. The calls prompted a thorough police response during each event, which often caused a disruption.

As a result of the collection of various digital evidence, police said that Anderson was identified as a suspect.

The calls were made while Anderson was temporarily residing at the Pike Inn Motel, police said.

Anderson was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Delanco Township. He was being held in the Salem County Jail.

