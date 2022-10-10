Industry leader KYCAID revolutionizes the industry with its Liveness checks, the future of online identity verification.

Read full article on original website
Profitable Custom AI User-Friendly Website Development Services Plus Other Digital Media Technologies Now Being Made Available for a Wide Range of Client Applications: CEN Biotech, Inc. :CENBF
Attractive OTCQB Stock listing with Top Notch Board, Auditors, Attorneys and an attractive Share Structure. Dedicated WordPresto Service for Website Development Achieves Commercial Launch. Customized Web Design Utilizing WordPress as the Core Content Management System as its Web Platform. Interactive Design Technologies and Services Coupled with Affordable Ongoing Support and...
RAS Infotech chooses Black Kite Risk Intelligence Platform for its Middle East customers
RAS InfoTech, the world-class information security products distributor, announces a brand-new distribution partnership with Black Kite, the Boston-based leading third-party risk intelligence platform. RAS Infotech will deliver the Black Kite solution to hundreds of its clients and prospects throughout the Middle East and Africa. “RAS InfoTech is thrilled to partner...
Gomlabs Leverages a16z’s ‘Can’t Be Evil’ Legal Framework For Trustless NFT Licenses, Providing Holders with a Minimum Baseline of Standard Real-World Rights
Gomlabs is leveraging the new form of NFT contracts developed by a16z, which solves the licensing issues among its artwork owners, clearly dictating the rights of every stakeholder. The blockchain-based digital platform for art and collectibles has introduced an innovative solution to the ownership, licensing, distribution, and sale of NFTs....
Earthly Launches Industry’s First Project Assessment for Nature-Based Solutions that Includes Biodiversity and Social Impact
Earthly, a purpose-led business that helps companies invest in nature-based solutions, announced today the launch of its industry-first project assessment. The methodology will bring clarity to the rapidly growing voluntary carbon market, helping to increase support for projects that go beyond carbon offsetting, and deliver impact across the three vital pillars of carbon, biodiversity and people. The assessment analyses 106 data points, aggregating information from several data partners, including BeZero and Google Earth Engine.
Bravo Savings Network boosts presence on the UK market as part of international expansion
Bravo Savings Network receives minority investment from leading international fund. Projected UK market growth rate exceeds 30% YOY following expansion. New brand partnerships with ASOS, YouGarden and Shein consolidate expansion and boost consumer offering. Bravo Savings Network, market leader in digital couponing and affiliate marketing, strengthen their presence on the...
Pittsburgh’s TMD Holdings Helps Its Partners Build a Supply Chain With Direct Access to Global Customized Sourcing and Manufacturing
Leading companies have been turning to TMD Holdings, a supply chain services company located in Western PA. It continues to grow its diverse portfolio of clients including Fortune 500 companies from various industries worldwide comprising of Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Industrial, Government, Restaurant and Food Service. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – October 12,...
How Demetri Morris and MORR are reshaping the marketing industry through “Humanizing Brands”
MORR is a future-forward digital agency that helps ambitious brands implement modern-day marketing and innovative technology to profitably grow online. . MORR is a future-forward digital agency that helps ambitious brands implement modern-day marketing and innovative technology to profitably grow online. Demetri Morris, the founder of MORR, is a true...
Simply Thrilled Offers Promotional Videos Creation Services in the UK
Simply Thrilled is a reputable firm that specializes in video filming, animation, and music video services for commercial clients in the UK. Simply Thrilled is a video production company based in the United Kingdom that provides bespoke videography services ranging from professional video editing services to corporate video and 3D animations. They have incorporated the latest trends in modern video production into their services and cater to businesses of all sizes worldwide.
After Deal With Tobacco Industry Behemoth, Kaival Brands Prepares To Get Significantly Larger (NASDAQ: KAVL)
Kaival Brands’ (NASDAQ: KAVL) stock has been on a roller coaster ride of late. And for those who get motion sickness, consider taking the ride anyway. That’s because truth be told, $KAVL is an ideal takeover target. Why? Because KAVL is essentially the last company standing in an...
A007 Unlimited Rural High Speed Internet Service Is a Way Forward for The Rural America
Rural America is a booming place, with the population growing and new businesses popping up every day. But when it comes to Internet access, rural Americans are still in the dark ages—and that’s a problem. A007 Rural Internet is dedicated to bringing unlimited wireless internet for rural areas....
A Recently Founded Link Building Agency Assists Companies In Improving Their Online Visibility
HeroLinks is an industry-leading, comprehensive link building agency staffed by skilled experts who offer exceptional Search Engine Optimization (SEO), link building, content creation, and on-site Search Engine Optimization. Compared to a ship lost at sea when a website stops receiving traffic. There is more to SEO now than just adding...
Ruby Ren Retail Consulting Launches self-paced online course “Road to Retail Ready” for Retail Brands
Boutique retail consulting firm, Ruby Ren Retail Consulting, announces the launch of “Road to Retail Ready,” an online course detailing the reasons for retail business failure and how to achieve success. Dria Janell of Ruby Ren Retail Consulting has again decided to share her almost two decades of...
Golden International Mining Group Limited Updates On Listing Timeframe
Golden International Mining Group Limited would like to release updates from the company based on the recent results and progress dated October 6th 2022. Firstly Golden International Mining Group Limited would like to state that they are satisfied with the results of the company on a whole this past quarter. However due to the current uncertainty and market conditions, the board have unanimously agreed to withdraw any application to market until Q3 2023 at the earliest. This will revolve around the correct path forward for the company which is yet to be decided.
Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027
“Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), HubSpot (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Redpoint Global (US), Cheetah Digital (US), Acoustic (US), Braze (US), Acquia (US), Cision (US), Insider (US), Sitecore (US), Resulticks (US), Fico (US), Selligent (Belgium), Zeta Global (US), and Algonomy (US).”. Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Component...
Herolink Provides Content Marketing Techniques And Affordable SEO Services To Boost The Growth Of Businesses.
Both startups and established businesses need to find a trustworthy SEO firm to help them establish an online presence. Many doubts arise when someone hears about SEO, such as whether or not it works or whether or not it’s just people blindly following the crowd. Is it a good idea to invest in Herolink’s SEO services?
The Luxury Beauty App Appoints Arina Lanshchakova As President and Co-founder
Innovative all-inclusive beauty platform, The Luxury Beauty App, announces Arina Lanshchakova as co-founder alongside Danique Motzheim, to deliver 5-star support to users. The team at The Luxury Beauty App has again reiterated its commitment to delivering the best possible experience to all categories of beauty enthusiasts in the United States, with the user-friendly platform recently announcing Arina Lanshchakova as its new co-founder and President. The Luxury Beauty app is a global marketplace platform for beauty and well-being products and services on demand, enabling users to get quality solutions anytime and anywhere as it continues to expand its reach across the nation.
Blast Business Academy is Empowering Individuals To Turn Their Business Ideas Into A Booming Business For a Steady Income
Filled with practical tips, actionable steps, and proven strategies, the Blast Business Academy coaching program is the perfect forum for aspiring entrepreneurs to get skills, information, and motivation to give birth to their businesses and create a better and promising future while leveraging their 9-5 job. Nowadays, most people attempt...
DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% by 2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. In order to avail benefits, such as technical competence, reduced cost, and fast delivery of high-quality DNA and gene customized clones, several players have demonstrated a preference to leverage expertise of DNA and gene cloning service providers.
Edge Computing Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2027
“AWS (US), Cisco (US), Dell Technologies (US), Google (US), HPE(US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), Nokia (Finland), Adlink(Taiwan), Axellio (US), Capgemini (France), ClearBlade (US), Digi International (US), and more.”. Edge Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, Remote Monitoring, IIoT, AR and VR,...
What’s the difference between ivory board and uplex board
Ningbo Tingsheng Import & Export will provide the best custom pizza box, custom paper lunch box，Ivory board. Double-sided panels are made of sizing and sizing. Its structure is mainly divided into the bottom layer, the core layer, the lining layer, the surface layer and the coating layer. The underside of the whiteboard paper is gray in color. It is made with deinking of waste newspaper, so the ingredients of the bottom layer are very mixed; the surface is white, a thin coating surface mixed with chemical raw materials such as kaolin powder, binders, etc. The surface layer (coated surface) has high whiteness, good ink absorption, good flatness, good printing gloss, good stiffness and good folding resistance of the cardboard itself. After the surface of the double-sided paper has been coated, the surface properties have been greatly improved. It can meet the requirements of high-quality color printing, and can be used as a high-quality material for middle and high-end commodity packaging boxes.
