New Afterschool Program Offers a New Way | Insight Academy

It’s a Wednesday afternoon and children are arriving at Insight Academy after school has let out – hanging up their backpacks on hooks, greeting their teachers, chatting with each other and settling in. Located in lovely new offices at the 625 Fair Oaks Avenue building in South Pasadena, Insight Academy is the dream school of Dr. Oren Boxer and teacher Elaine Ricci.
Local Musician Leland Sklar Talks About “Everybody Loves Me”

In a word, it was a success. And, the audience wanted an encore. The inaugural “Coffee Table Books Live” series opened with the legendary Leland Sklar discussing his book “Everybody Loves Me” hosted by the South Pasadena Arts Council (SPARC) and the South Pasadena Public Library. He spoke to a capacity crowd with many music fans on standby hoping to get a seat.
