Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game

The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Pegues on Facing Auburn

This weekend, No. 9 Ole Miss plays host to the Auburn Tigers inside the Vaught on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Junior defensive tackle JJ Pegues will face off against his former team along, with teammate Lardius Tension. “Me and LT talk about it as any other opponent, but...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Takes on Mississippi State for the Magnolia Cup

Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch on Thursday as they play host to in-state rival Mississippi State. The first kick is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-3-2, 3-3-0 SEC) looks to bounce back after coming came short in a 2-1 loss to Texas A&M on Sunday. The Rebels fell to .500 in conference play.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule

Ole Miss men’s basketball has finalized tipoff times and networks for its entire 2022-23 schedule. The Rebels will play on national television a total of 25 times throughout the year after two more non-conference home games were picked up for SEC Network on Dec. 10 vs. Valparaiso and Dec. 17 against Temple.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Volleyball Drops Tough Match At No. 19 Kentucky

Ole Miss had its chances against No. 19 Kentucky, but big runs proved costly in the end as the Rebels fell 3-1 inside Memorial Coliseum Wednesday night. The Rebels (7-10, 3-4 SEC) fell victim to three massive 10-point runs from the Wildcats (11-5, 6-1 SEC) that cost them a pair of sets. Unable to get its offense going, Ole Miss was outhit .278 to .155 in the match. Vivian Miller tallied a team-high 10 kills, followed by Sasha Ratliff and Anna Bair with eight each.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Heads to Tuscaloosa for ITA Southern Championships

Ole Miss men’s tennis is set to head east to Tuscaloosa for the annual ITA Southern Championships, set to run Oct. 13-17 at the University of Alabama. The five-day tournament will pit the best players in the ITA’s Southern Region against one another in both singles and doubles play, with a total of 18 teams being represented at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. All six Rebels will make the trip to Tuscaloosa, with underclassmen Walker Stearns and Gordon Whitwell kicking off play for the Rebels in the qualifying singles draw.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin pushes to recruit middle school QB to Ole Miss on Twitter

Lane Kiffin’s #CometotheSip tag is a Twitter classic. The coach has used it since arriving on campus as a recruiting tactic. He’s used it on just about everybody in the country who shows proficiency at football it seems. Now, Kiffin is out here recruiting middle schoolers. Admittedly, this...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss NFF Chapter to Honor Gresham III, Haik

The Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame will honor Walton Gresham III with its Contribution to Amateur Football Award and Mac Haik with the Distinguished American Award Saturday when the Rebels host Auburn. Kickoff for the ESPN telecast is set for 11 a.m....
OXFORD, MS
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
LOUISIANA STATE
southernthing.com

5 Mississippi towns to visit if you love the outdoors

This story is sponsored by Visit Mississippi. If you love the outdoors, you’ll love Mississippi. The state’s natural beauty begs you to explore everything it has to offer - from the northern border to the southern coast and everywhere in between. From hiking and rock climbing at Tishomingo State Park to exploring the primitive Clark Creek Natural Area in Woodville, Mississippi’s great outdoors offers something for everyone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

