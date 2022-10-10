ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 10

Fraser Hansen
3d ago

I could see this accidently happening. Republicans dont normaly have coffers filled with millions of launderd taxpayer dollars like the democrats do.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Daily Montanan

Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows

In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Department of Justice fails IT security according to state auditors

Montana Department of Justice Chief of Staff Will Selph testifying before the Legislative Audit Committee on Oct. 5, 2022 (Photo screenshot from Montana Public Access Network). A new state information technology audit shows that the Montana Department of Justice is not meeting goals and requirements for security, structure and governance,...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Montana’s proposed digital privacy amendment, explained

Constitutional Amendment 48 asks voters to change the Montana Constitution to explicitly require a warrant before state and local governments access private electronic data and communications. As Montana voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll have the chance to amend the state Constitution to add language explicitly requiring law...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Campaign Finance#Gop House#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#Republican#The Helena P O
XL Country 100.7

State In Crisis? Governor Demands Call To Action For Montanans

There is a call to action for Montana and that call is to help save lives, keep our streets safe, and let the drug dealers know they aren't welcome here. In the past year alone, the number of cases involving Fentanyl has nearly doubled, and methamphetamine has become the second drug of choice. In May of this year, Montana was ranked 16th highest for drug use.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Dear Montana, Who Do You Vote For In This Situation?

Soon Montanans will be going to the polls and casting their votes on issues and candidates. Of course, one of the most beautiful parts of our nation is the right to vote, and that should never be taken for granted, but I want to ask a question and I'm being completely serious about this.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KOAT 7

New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
POLITICS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Bad News for Idaho’s Marijuana Crowd

Dr. Leana S. Wen is a liberal. She wouldn’t object to the description. She was once the chief architect at an abortion mill called Planned Parenthood. Her devotion to the cause of infanticide landed her a gig on the editorial pages of Pravda-on-the-Potomac. Sometimes called the Washington Post. While Dr. Wen isn’t concerned about the safety of kids in the wombs of their mothers, she is concerned about those who managed to slip by the executioner and grew into teenagers.
IDAHO STATE
mtpr.org

As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot

Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula

Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
explorebigsky.com

More cooperation is needed to prevent predator impacts

DELL—Our family has raised cattle in southwestern Montana since 1893, so we have weathered many changes. Over the past several decades, Americans have changed the way they see predators. Once treated as pests, wolves and bears are now conserved as part of the natural landscape. As a result, we have more wolves amid our cattle and are seeing more grizzly bears show up where they’ve not been seen for decades.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy