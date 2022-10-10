Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Noah Thomas Ford
Noah Thomas Ford, 24 of Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Glasgow. Noah is the son of Kenneth Ray Ford and Mitzy Carol Spencer Ford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louie F. Ford & Maymie Katherine England Ford, and James Clifton Spencer, Jr. & Betty Carol Carey Spencer.
wcluradio.com
Sandra Rae Miles
Sandra Rae Miles age 73 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday, October 12th at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was the daughter of the late Herman & Betty Hill. Sandy attended the Christian Worship Center and The Way Church. She is survived by a son Johnny Daniels & his...
wcluradio.com
Diane Allen
Diane D. Allen, 69, of Park City, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 5, 1952. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Neil Allen who resides in their home. She was mom to Karen Wray (Troy) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jimmy Allen (Kylee) of Glasgow, Kentucky. She was “DeDe” to granddaughter, AnnLee.
wcluradio.com
Martin Thomas
Martin Thomas, 59, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Las Vegas, Nevada native a U.S. Army veteran and a son of the late Arthur Jurl Thomas, Jr. and Dora Ann Brazelle Love, who survives. He is survived by his...
wcluradio.com
Nora May Miller
Nora May Miller, 78, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at her residence. The Westmoreland, TN native was a homemaker, former factory worker and worked beside her husband on the farm, lifelong member of Pleasant Grove General Baptist Church where she served as former Sunday school teacher. She was a daughter of the late Walter Mandrell and Ethel McCormick Mandrell and wife of the late Dennis Miller.
wcluradio.com
James Michael White
James Michael White, 65, of Edmonton passed away peacefully in his home on October 11th, surrounded by family and friends. He was born May 24th, 1957 to the late Pate and Norma White. He retired from Edmonton City Water Department after 20 years of service. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and camper, but most of all, he loved to ride his motor cycle.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Oct. 3, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 3 – Oct. 7, 2022. Robin R. Phillips, 51, of Campbellsville, and Larry W. Phillips, 57, of Russell Springs. Angela M. Hicks, 48, and Kevin E. Coop, 49, both Cave City.
WBKO
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - He’s been described as a man who cared deeply about this community, and he proved it for more than 40 years, both in business and in baseball. Rick Kelley died of a heart attack this weekend at the age of 68, leaving behind a legacy of doing what he thought was best for Bowling Green and the people who live here.
wcluradio.com
Laura April Arnold
Laura April Arnold, 59 of Edmonton passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Glenview Health Care in Glasgow after an illness. She was born June 23, 1963 to the late J.A. and Linda Sue Thomas Staples in Houston, Texas. Laura is survived by a brother and sister. Diane Tevis and...
wcluradio.com
Virginia Mae Kirkpatrick-Forrest
Mrs. Virginia Mae Kirkpatrick-Forrest, the daughter of the late Jessie and Geraldine Kirkpatrick was born on May 9, 1946. At an early age, Virginia gave her life to Christ and joined the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Knob Lick, KY. Virginia attended Bunche High School and later completed her GED....
WBKO
Bowling Green woman petitions for dialysis center to stay open
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joyce Broyles has been getting dialysis for a year and a half now, three days a week, four hours a day. “I still do the same things that I always do,” Broyles said. “It’s just that now, I have to do it from a chair. I can’t get up and just walk and do whatever I want to do.”
WBKO
Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
WBKO
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
WBKO
Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
WBKO
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
935wain.com
Adair County Circuit Court Indictments For September
Adair County Indictments for September are available! We want to remind you indictments are not an admission to guilt, individuals are innocent until proven guilty.
wnky.com
1 dead in accident on I-65 near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
