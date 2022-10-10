ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

electrek.co

Watch XPeng AeroHT complete its first international ‘flying car’ flight in Dubai with the X2 eVTOL

XPeng’s urban air mobility (UAM) company AeroHT has demonstrated huge progress for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles by showcasing its fifth-generation X2 ‘flying car’ publicly taking off, flying, and successfully landing during a demonstration in Dubai. Additionally, the company offered a progress update for its sixth-generation flying car, which is an actual car with wheels that drives and can take off and fly. Check it out.
insideevs.com

Potential Motors Adventure 1 Mini Overland EV Van Makes Public Debut

Potential Motors is targeting a very small niche with its new Adventure 1 electric van-like UTV, which will be hand-built in small numbers and cost from $136,600. It is quite unique, though, being a narrow overlanding electric van with a big 70 kWh battery pack that gives it a claimed range of 100 miles (161 km) off-road.
electrek.co

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201) in New Green Deals

Goal Zero makes some of our favorite portable power stations on the market, and now one of its more capable offerings is on sale. The Yeti 1000 Core stands out from the rest of the lineup with a versatile 983Wh battery capacity that can be leveraged at home or out and about. Now it’s down to $899, marking one of the best prices to date in the process. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
moderncampground.com

Franchise Business Review Names KOA a Most Profitable Franchise of 2022

Out of 50 franchises, Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) is the only outdoor hospitality company to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2022. According to a press release, this is KOA’s first time being included in the top 50 Most Profitable Franchises....
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Newest State Park Lodge Opens

For the first time in over three decades, Ohio has a new state park lodge, bringing modern elegance and a rustic environment to guests. “We’re excited to welcome guests to the newest way to stay in the heart of Hocking Hills State Park. Surrounded by lush nature and the best hiking Ohio has to offer, a destination like no other awaits you,” Hocking Hills Lodge’s website post reads.
moderncampground.com

KOA Hires New In-House Legal Counsel

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) welcomes Emily Cross, who will serve as its in-house legal counsel. “With our continued and projected growth, Emily’s expertise will be critical,” said KOA Chief Financial Officer Chris Scheer in a press release. “She brings a wealth of knowledge in a commercial capacity that will help move our company forward in a responsible and ethical way.”
Benzinga

Why Lucid Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported preliminary third-quarter deliveries and reaffirmed its annual production guidance. Lucid said it produced 2,282 vehicles during the third quarter, more than tripling its production totals from the second quarter. The electric vehicle company delivered 1,398 vehicles during the third quarter.
Mens Journal

Garmin Releases MARQ Collection: 5 Luxury Tool Watches Fit for Any Adventure

The divide between smartwatches and luxury watches was very stark when the computers-on-a-wrist first came out: clunky plastic versus sleek metal. But now, the second-generation Garmin MARQ Collection is closing the gap. These five powerful smartwatches are just as good-looking and desirable as fancy timepieces costing 10 times as much with an eighth of the […]
moderncampground.com

Campspot Launches Self-Guided Software Certification and Training Program

It’s no secret that the better you know how to use a tool, the more you can get out of it. Campspot’s reservation management software was designed to streamline park operations, save time, and drive revenue. The more efficient the user, the more beneficial these features can be.
moderncampground.com

BCLCA Pushes Back ‘Ideas Forum’ Until Spring 2023

Ideas Forum, one of Canada’s largest campground industry events, has been postponed until spring next year, British Columbia Lodging and Campgrounds Association (BCLCA) Executive Director Joss Penny told Modern Campground. “[W]e are polling the membership on dates, location, and virtual vs. onsite preferences,” Penny said. BCLCA members and...
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Transit Trail Camper Van Is Coming for #VanLife Fans

Ford Pro announced a new camper van version of the Transit van and named it the Transit Trail. The announcement came in the form of a tweet from Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis. The Transit Trail will be produced at the Kansas City production facility with more information to be available in November.
