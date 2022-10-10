Read full article on original website
Images from Indigenous Peoples Day 2022, Durango, CO
KSUT's digital content editor for Tribal Radio, Crystal Ashike took part in the Indigenous Peoples Day march and celebration on Monday, October 10, 2022 in Durango, CO and shared these images:
Overcoming Adversity with Three Legs
After an accident when Dexter Dog Ouray was a puppy left him with three legs, the industrious pup decided he wanted to get back to moving as fast as he could, by teaching himself to walk on his back legs. Living in Ouray, he has amassed a large fan base across the world through social media, and took a little jaunt down to Durango during the annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering to bring some light, laughter, and smiles to the town. This story is sponsored by the Payroll Department and Happy Pappy’s Pizza and Wings
Durango teacher receives National Milken Educator Award
Tiffany Miera was presented with the Milken Educator Award at a surprise assembly at Needham Elementary School in Durango on Tuesday. One of 40 honorees across the nation, she was awarded $25,000 and will join the Milken Educator Network of more than 2,900 educators and leaders from across the country.
Area residents celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in Durango
Participants marched through downtown to Buckley Park in Durango to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. Though many Colorado municipalities recognize it as a holiday, the state has failed to pass a resolution making it official. Colorado no longer recognizes Columbus Day as an official state holiday. Last year President Biden made Indigenous Peoples Day a federal holiday.
After two nights alone in Colorado wilderness, injured hiker spotted by train passenger
A 20-something-year-old day hiker was rescued after spending two nights alone and injured in Colorado's remote San Juan County wilderness thanks to being spotted by a passenger on a passing train. According to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, the woman, of Aztec, New Mexico, left for a day hike on the Colorado Trail on Saturday, from the Deer Park area. At some point, she left the trail to follow the Animas River, taking a big fall and breaking her leg. ...
Durango holds Women’s March in support of reproductive rights
Women and their allies across the nation marched in support of reproductive rights on Sunday. Indivisible Durango organized the local "March for Choice" and rally with participants chanting and carrying signs from Schneider Park to Rotary Park. Democratic candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch spoke, as did members of the community both young and old.
Tuesday cold front kicks up the wind, but cooling will be small
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be uneventful overall, even with a cold front that tracks through Colorado on Tuesday. The cold front is likely to be a dry front for our area. An east-to-west upslope wind could bring rain and snow on the high peaks to areas along and east of the Continental Divide - including, perhaps, around Denver. A north-to-south wind blowing into the Western Slope will carry cooler, drier air into our area. We aren’t likely to get the rain, but temperatures are still likely to take a tumble for us. That temperature tumble will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings.
Two Colorado Hikers Suffer Leg Injuries Within Hours of Each Other
When it comes to hikers, safety is a top priority and we learn about how much that does matter when out on the trail. One Colorado hiker happens to suffer leg injuries and another does, too, but receives some help along the way. Let’s start with the first one, though. Reportedly, deputies and search and rescue team members from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office go out to Hope Lake on Saturday.
Immobilizing injury sustained by hiker who got off-trail in Colorado
According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, they assisted San Miguel County Search and Rescue on a mission that took place last Saturday. On October 8, a team was called into the field to rescue a 28-year-old Cortez woman who had taken a fall after getting off-route while on Hope Lake Trail. A fall in the Poverty Gulch area resulted in the woman sustaining a lower leg injury, which prevented her from returning to the trailhead. As she was unable to bear weight on the leg, it was determined that she would require extrication.
Highway 550 Traffic Lane Changes
Paving of two new northbound lanes on US Highway 550 is completed, and from October 7th drivers will be directed onto the new traffic lanes for the rest of the project, slated to be finished in fall 2023. The Durango Community Recreation Center will be closed for its annual maintenance week from October 16-22, the Aquatics Center will be closed from October 9-31 to accommodate the replacement of pool equipment and resurfacing. This story is sponsored by The Payroll Department and Serious Texas BBQ
