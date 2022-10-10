Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Woman Wants to Spread Her Mom’s Ashes at Alan Jackson’s Nashville Home
A woman whose late mother was an Alan Jackson superfan is hoping to fulfill an unusual request on her mother's behalf. CentralMaine.com reports that Sue Castle, who lives in Gardiner, Maine, flew to Nashville on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the hope of getting to spread her mother's ashes at Jackson's home.
Keith Urban Lets Luke Combs Steal His Stage During Nashville Concert [Watch]
Keith Urban willingly stepped aside for Luke Combs during his Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville on Friday night (Oct. 7). The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was one of several surprise guests at Bridgestone Arena, and he shared two songs and a fascinating piece of trivia about his wife, Nicole.
Loretta Lynn Buried in Family Plot During a Private Ceremony, Public Memorial Being Planned
Loretta Lynn was laid to rest on Friday (Oct. 7) in a private ceremony at her family's cemetery at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn., estate, according to a report from the Tennessean. About 100 guests were in attendance. The late, great country legend left instructions for her funeral proceedings, including plans...
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0