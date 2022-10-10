ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kicker 102.5

Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Kicker 102.5

Which Country Artist Should Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'? [Vote]

Country fans of The Voice get Blake Shelton for one more season after the singing competition show wraps this fall. Who's going to fill his red chair after that?. The show's production team may very well be looking for a country music replacement for Shelton, since so many of the show's winners and most popular contestants have been country singers. Team Blake won eight times (see all eight below), with Team Kelly Clarkson's country singers Chevel Shepherd and Jake Hoot adding a couple more victories. As a genre, we show up, so — if nothing else — it just seems like good business sense to keep it country.
Kicker 102.5

Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback

Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Kicker 102.5

'Violent Night' Trailer Finally Gives Us a 'Die Hard' Starring Santa Claus

I thought I had seen every single possible permutation of the Die Hard formula — or at least I had exhausted my desire to see any further permutations. But then came Violent Night. Which is basically Die Hard on Christmas — well, okay Die Hard was Die Hard on Christmas, that is true. But this Die Hard on Christmas actually features Santa Claus in the John McClane role.
Kicker 102.5

Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood Lead Country American Music Awards Nominees

Nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13), and in the country music categories, Cody Johnson leads the field. Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominated in multiple AMA categories, but Johnson's three nominations are tops in the genre. Bad Bunny is the most nominated artist overall, with eight American Music Awards nominations. Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift are next, with three each.
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

