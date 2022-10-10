Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert Takes ‘Strange’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Miranda Lambert brought her song about a topsy-turvy world to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year performed "Strange" on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Fans can find the current radio single on her new Palomino album. It's also part of the set list for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.
‘The Voice': Two Country Artists Team Up for a Powerful Duet on a Miley Cyrus Hit [Watch]
The battle rounds on Season 22 of The Voice are underway, which means contestants were on the chopping block this week heading into their next phase of the reality TV singing competition on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The final pairing of the night as part of the latest one-hour edition...
‘The Voice': Coaches Team Up for Unforgettable Camila Cabello Cover [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.
Sam Hunt Brings Carefree ‘Water Under the Bridge’ to ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Sam Hunt brought a taste of Southern comfort the Big Apple on Monday night (Oct. 3). The country singer stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his latest single, "Water Under the Bridge." The track is a carefree ode to the good ol' days and fun times...
Walker Hayes Joins Flo Rida on Life-Inspired Anthem, ‘High Heels’ [Listen]
Genre-blurring country star Walker Hayes has joined hit rapper Flo Rida for a new song, "High Heels." Co-written by Hayes, Breyan Isaac, Daniel Majic, Dre Davidson, Fraser Churchill, Meron Mengist and Sean Davidson, the jaunty track is an ode to life and the importance of finding contentment in the things that truly matter.
Wynonna Judd Taps Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride for a Loretta Lynn Tribute [Watch]
In the wake of Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna Judd reconfigured The Judds' final tour as an all-star lineup packed with some of country music's biggest female stars — and the magic of onstage teamwork was alive and well during a Friday night (Oct. 7) stop in Sioux Falls, S.D.
‘The Voice': Teenage ‘Old Soul’ Austin Montgomery Channels Hank Williams Sr. [Watch]
Austin Montgomery of Henry, Calif., can’t help it: He’s got a one-of-a-kind voice! The 19-year-old singer proved that during his blind audition on Season 22 of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) on NBC. Onstage, he auditioned with Hank Williams, Sr.'s “I Can’t Help It...
Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson + More Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Performers
CMT will honor the most successful artists of 2022 during their Artists of the Year event on Friday (Oct. 14). In addition to the heavy hitters of the past year, the network will also hand out its Artist of a Lifetime and Breakout Artist of the Year awards. Carly Pearce,...
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
Which Country Artist Should Replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’? [Vote]
Country fans of The Voice get Blake Shelton for one more season after the singing competition show wraps this fall. Who's going to fill his red chair after that?. The show's production team may very well be looking for a country music replacement for Shelton, since so many of the show's winners and most popular contestants have been country singers. Team Blake won eight times (see all eight below), with Team Kelly Clarkson's country singers Chevel Shepherd and Jake Hoot adding a couple more victories. As a genre, we show up, so — if nothing else — it just seems like good business sense to keep it country.
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Rounds Out His Team With Jaeden Luke [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice has officially wrapped its blind auditions, which means Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have all finalized their teams. Country coach Shelton finished off with 22-year-old Jaeden Luke. The quirky musician from Bothell, Wash., introduced himself in a pre-recorded clip ahead of...
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Luke Bryan’s Mom, LeClaire Bryan, Is 75 Years Young: ‘Happy Birthday, Mama’
As a frequent presence in his social media posts and a major participant in family prank wars, Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire Bryan, is a superstar in her own right — she even made a cameo in his "One Margarita" music video in 2020. So it's only fitting that Bryan...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
‘Violent Night’ Trailer Finally Gives Us a ‘Die Hard’ Starring Santa Claus
I thought I had seen every single possible permutation of the Die Hard formula — or at least I had exhausted my desire to see any further permutations. But then came Violent Night. Which is basically Die Hard on Christmas — well, okay Die Hard was Die Hard on Christmas, that is true. But this Die Hard on Christmas actually features Santa Claus in the John McClane role.
Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood Lead Country American Music Awards Nominees
Nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13), and in the country music categories, Cody Johnson leads the field. Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominated in multiple AMA categories, but Johnson's three nominations are tops in the genre. Bad Bunny is the most nominated artist overall, with eight American Music Awards nominations. Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift are next, with three each.
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
