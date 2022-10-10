ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

industrytoday.com

SmartBear Announces SmartBear Connect

SmartBear presents half-day event on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts. SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, is hosting an in-person event for customers at its headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. SmartBear experts will share how they’re adapting to market conditions as well as product-specific tips, tricks, and plans. The company recently brought customers together virtually from around the world on September 22, 2022 for an online version of the event. SmartBear launched its inaugural user conference in 2017 and has brought thousands of users together both virtually and in-person.
TECHNOLOGY
globalspec.com

ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment

Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
BUSINESS
SpaceNews.com

Former SES CEO joins megaconstellation startup E-Space

TAMPA, Fla. — Former SES CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh has returned to the space industry to oversee strategy in Europe and the Middle East for E-Space, the connectivity startup plotting a network of hundreds of thousands of satellites. Sabbagh left SES in April 2018 after four years with the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
salestechstar.com

Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies

Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan. […] The post 11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
futurumresearch.com

Connected Intelligent Edge Delivering Business Value Today – The Six Five Summit Sessions

Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Connected Intelligent Edge Spotlight Keynote with Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Products, & Solution Engineering, T-Mobile for Business. Join Mishka & Moor Insights & Strategy Principle analyst Will Townsend for an informative overview of the intelligent edge. Gain insights on how organizations are utilizing 5G connectivity to deliver business outcomes that provide their business a competitive advantage today and how they are leveraging new technologies to position their business for long-term success.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels

EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
RETAIL
thefastmode.com

Verizon Launches New WiFi Sensing Tech to Monitor Home WiFi

Verizon announced the launch of two easy-to-use home technologies: Home Awareness and Device Identification. The new home solutions provide customers with greater visibility into their homes and an added sense of security – with no additional cost. As more and more customers maximize capabilities of their home Wi-Fi networks...
ELECTRONICS
salestechstar.com

SugarCRM Recognized in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications Report

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced its inclusion as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications report for its SugarPredict offering that extends artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across its core platform. “Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM...
TECHNOLOGY
industrytoday.com

Transport Scotland Awards Services Contract to CTS

CTS extends 25-year partnership with Transport Scotland through a new contract that provides continued support and modernization. Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) has been awarded a Traffic Scotland Systems Contract (TSSC) by Transport Scotland. As part of the five-year initial term contract, CTS will provide support, maintenance, modernization and development services to ensure maximum availability of the systems that deliver the Traffic Scotland Service. This includes road network management and support for Transport Scotland’s public-facing website https://trafficscotland.org/.
SCOTLAND
industrytoday.com

Survey Shows Signs of Boating Industry Health

Boat Trader’s recent survey results show private boat sellers plan to increase their spending in the recreational boating industry. MIAMI, Fla. — Even with surging prices at the pump and inflation rates hitting a 40-year high, private boat sellers are optimistic about the overall boat market and plan to increase their spending in the recreational boating industry. In a new survey conducted by Boat Trader, America’s largest boating marketplace, 39% of sellers on its For Sale By Owner (FSBO) platform reported that they are listing with the intention of a vessel upgrade and 18% stated they expect to sell their boat for a considerable amount. [1]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

