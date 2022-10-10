Read full article on original website
LATICRETE Launches Strategic Brand Promises Initiative
LATICRETE launches strategic brand promises initiative to represent its commitment to leading installation methods and customer-centricity. Bethany, Conn. — LATICRETE, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched its Brand Promises campaign, a company-wide initiative that builds upon the company’s legacy of research and development of innovative installation products, systems and solutions. The Brand Promises serve as a call-to-action and highlight the company’s six strategic areas of focus: developing innovative solutions, committing to sustainability, enabling iconic design, fostering trust for life, providing the best installer experience and serving customers as family. These promises are the cornerstone of the company’s mission.
CCM Announces Relocation of Global HQ to Rockaway, NJ
Business growth and market evolution spurred relocation to larger footprint. Rockaway – Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool provider, announced today that its corporate headquarters have been relocated to Rockaway, New Jersey, to accommodate business growth and market evolution. The relocation began last month and is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.
Connected Intelligent Edge Delivering Business Value Today – The Six Five Summit Sessions
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Connected Intelligent Edge Spotlight Keynote with Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Products, & Solution Engineering, T-Mobile for Business. Join Mishka & Moor Insights & Strategy Principle analyst Will Townsend for an informative overview of the intelligent edge. Gain insights on how organizations are utilizing 5G connectivity to deliver business outcomes that provide their business a competitive advantage today and how they are leveraging new technologies to position their business for long-term success.
Ambry Hill, eComchain Enable B2B eCommerce for Aircraft Parts Sellers
Software company Ambry Hill Technologies and eCommerce implementation company eComchain have partnered to provide sellers of aircraft parts with a B2B eCommerce storefront solution. The new solution will be part of VistaSuite, which is Ambry Hill Technologies’ cloud-based business management software for the aviation aftermarket industry, the two companies said...
Adlumin Launches New Tiered Partner Program
The company announces a new partner program built to reward and train partners on the Adlumin platform as they look to invest in their customers. Adlumin, the command center for security operations, announced the expansion of its CRN 5-star Advantage Partner Program to feature a new tiered model, certified engineering program and more. The new model aims to reward partners as they make more significant investments and commitments to the company and sell Adlumin’s cybersecurity platform and services as a part of their business.
Stagwell further expands its marketing cloud offerings with ‘research as a service’ purchase
Furthering its belief that software as a service (SaaS) offerings are becoming a more vital element in most marketers’ plans and executions, the highly acquisitive Stagwell just purchased control of Maru Group, Digiday has learned. Maru Group describes itself as a software experience and insights data platform. Its main...
monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth
TOKYO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/ The monday.com team. (Photo: Business Wire)
Informatica and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Framework Agreement Will Offer Intelligent Data Management Cloud to Government Entities. Gitex Global 2022, Informatica, an enterprise data management leader, announced it has signed a multi-year, strategic framework agreement to offer enterprise data management services to government entities in Abu Dhabi. “Informatica is helping organizations across the Middle East become...
New era of property risk management enabled by transformational location intelligence technology
Nearmap automated fire risk assessments (prototype) Nearmap announces product roadmap built on market-leading artificial intelligence platform: automated roof condition assessment, fire risk assessment, flood risk assessment, and artificial intelligence insights for natural disasters. Fifth generation of Nearmap AI also launched at annual customer event, Nearmap NAVIG8 2022. Salt Lake City,...
How Kahera’s CEO Kechi is improving luxury travel
Kahera Luxury is a luxury full-service agency providing a holistic travel experience. Kahera provides bespoke solutions as well as professionalism and top-quality expertise in meeting each client’s needs. The company was founded in 2015 by Kechi, who has done an impressive job of building its reputation and client base.
Transport Scotland Awards Services Contract to CTS
CTS extends 25-year partnership with Transport Scotland through a new contract that provides continued support and modernization. Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) has been awarded a Traffic Scotland Systems Contract (TSSC) by Transport Scotland. As part of the five-year initial term contract, CTS will provide support, maintenance, modernization and development services to ensure maximum availability of the systems that deliver the Traffic Scotland Service. This includes road network management and support for Transport Scotland’s public-facing website https://trafficscotland.org/.
Inseego Partners with CyberReef to Deliver Mobile Firewall Security Solution to Education, Healthcare and Retail Industries
SAN DIEGO & SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, in partnership with CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, today announced a new offering that enables deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005713/en/ Inseego and CyberReef partner to deliver 5G solutions that are CIPA, HIPAA, and PCI compliant. Exclusively available through DiscountCell, a NASPO contract holder. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AFI KLM E&M to support CFM56-7B engines powering Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet
The MRO solutions to be provided by AFI-KLM E&M for Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet cover requirements like carrying out shop visits to the delivery of On-Wing/On-Site operations. Air France Industries-KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI-KLM E&M), a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services (MRO) has announced the signing of...
Procore Expands Digital Twin Partnerships Through Integration with Willow
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced its partnership with Willow, a leading provider of digital twin solutions for smart infrastructure and real estate. This partnership will allow real estate and infrastructure owners to streamline the transition of digital deliverables from the construction phase to the handover and operations phases in a more structured and efficient manner. The integrated solution solves a key industry challenge by allowing owners to deliver reliable project data in a format that can be easily used by the operations team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005148/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry To provide customized solutions for end-to-end transformation of the global construction and infrastructure industry
LONDON/NEW DELHI – Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
Spiro Launches Smart Modules to Expand Sales Platform
Proactive Relationship Platform now provides AI-driven insights and real-time recommendations from prospecting through fulfillment. (Boston) Today, Spiro.AI announced it has extended its AI-driven sales platform to provide companies who make, move, or sell physical products with a single platform to manage customer relationships. After months of a controlled roll-out to customers, Spiro.AI is announcing the broad availability of the company’s first six Smart Modules to broaden and deepen visibility into every customer interaction, from prospecting through sales, quoting, fulfillment and ongoing support.
BNP Paribas to Acquire Kantox, a Fintech for Automation of Currency Risk Management
BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) is pleased to announce the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox, a Fintech for the automation of currency risk management. FT Partners advised Kantox on its sale to BNP Paribas. Kantox’s software solution has “managed to successfully re-bundle the Corporate FX workflow, offering...
Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. Josh Krueger has been named VP of Fulfillment Operations, bringing over a decade of experience in fulfillment leadership roles at Walmart and Amazon.
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
Tech Mahindra, Altice Labs to Innovate & Jointly Offer E2E Solutions in BSS, OSS, Fibre & 5G
Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, an innovation center of Altice Group for telecommunications industry. The global partnership will enable both organizations to co-create, innovate and jointly offer end-to-end solutions in Business Support System (BSS), Operations Support System (OSS), connectivity, fibre, and 5G powered by advance data-driven analytics, AI-led digital and cloud native solutions.
