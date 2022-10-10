Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site...
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
TechRadar
A dangerous new malware strain has already compromised hundreds of servers
There is a new malware making rounds, that targets Microsoft SQL servers, and is capable of running programs, snooping in on data, brute-forcing its way into other SQL servers, and dozens of other dangerous things. The malware (opens in new tab), discovered by cybersecurity analysts from DSCO CyTec, was dubbed...
Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - If Ukraine is admitted into the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, then the conflict in Ukraine would be guaranteed to escalate into World War Three, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Hundreds of apps are stealing people’s Facebook accounts, Meta warns
Hundreds of apps are secretly stealing people’s Facebook logins, parent company Meta has warned.The apps hide inside the iPhone and Android app stores, appearing to offer useful services. They might show as photo editors that offer fun filters, for instance, or useful tools such as flashlights.But more than 400 such apps have been found actually stealing Facebook login details and then getting into people’s accounts, the company said in an update.It warned users to be careful when downloading new apps, if they ask for social media credentials when signing up.Most of the apps were photo editors, it said, with almost...
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
Urgent warning over unofficial WhatsApp apps as Facebook sues developers for ‘stealing data’ from 1million
META, the parent company of Facebook, has sued three Chinese companies, alleging they developed fake knockoff WhatsApp apps, and compromised more than a million accounts. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco, California, on October 4, but legal representation for Rockey Tech Hk Ltd., Beijing Luokai Technlogy Co., Ltd ,and Chitchat Technology Ltd., the defendant companies, could not be immediately identified.
Idaho State Journal
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
Russia-Ukraine war live: heavy fighting as Russia seeks to establish new front line, says UK; Kyiv region hit by drone strikes
UK intelligence says Russian forces trying to establish new front line; infrastructure facility near Kyiv reportedly hit by kamikaze drones
Idaho State Journal
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
Idaho State Journal
EXPLAINER: Power cuts raise risk at Ukraine nuclear plant
BERLIN (AP) — A Ukrainian nuclear power plant that has been surrounded by Russian forces lost power Wednesday morning when a Russian missile damaged a distant electrical substation, increasing the risk of radiation disaster, according to the plant's operator. The power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored about...
Russia-Ukraine war - live: Russian official threatens Nato with WWIII if Kyiv joins
A top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War 3.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation told Tass on Thursday.“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.” Alexander Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the west, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict”.It comes after the UN General Assembly...
TechRadar
LockBit ransomware is spreading from compromised Microsoft Exchange servers
LockBit ransomware affiliates have been caught distributing the malware (opens in new tab) via compromised Microsoft Exchange servers, multiple sources have confirmed. The issue was first identified by South Korean cybersecurity company AhnLab. This past summer, two servers belonging to one of its customers were infected with LockBit 3.0. As per the report, the attackers first deployed web shell, then escalated privileges to Active Directory admin a week later, stole some 1.3 TB of data, and encrypted systems hosted on the network.
Idaho State Journal
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation is increasing political extremism and hate crimes, according to a new poll that reflects broad and significant concerns about false and misleading claims ahead of next month's midterm elections. About three-quarters of U.S. adults say misinformation is leading to more extreme political...
Idaho State Journal
20 years after Bali bombings, 'the ache does not dim'
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds gathered Wednesday on the Indonesian resort island of Bali to commemorate 20 years since a twin bombing killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans. Services were held simultaneously in several places in Australia and at Bali’s Australian Consulate in...
ohmymag.co.uk
Facebook: Warning issued as over 1 million accounts have been targeted by malware
The announcement was issued Meta blog post which contained a report on the impact of malware and ways to improve the collective defense against it. Their researchers found that there were more than 400 malware apps this year that were designed to steal the login information of Facebook users. Meta's Newsroom reports:
Idaho State Journal
EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran's protests?
They show up at the first signs of protest in Iran — men in black, riding motorcycles, often wielding guns or batons. They are members of what's known as the Basij, paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. The shock troops of the ayatollahs have taken on a leading role in quashing dissent for more than two decades.
