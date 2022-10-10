Read full article on original website
Where are all the Latino TV shows?
“Brokenhearted,” “really upset, “depressing” — those are some of the words Latino viewers used in conversations with TODAY to describe how they felt when their favorite Latino-led shows were canceled, often after one season. The phenomenon goes back through the years, including Cristela Alonzo’s barrier-breaking...
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ viewers demand a trigger warning: ‘I was bamboozled’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Luckiest Girl Alive." Netflix viewers are issuing their own trigger warnings for "Luckiest Girl Alive," after some watchers say they weren't prepared for the level of violence against the main character in the film. The new movie, based on the 2015 novel of the...
Reina Rebelde founder on how makeup celebrates Latina culture
After immigrating to the United States at 10-years-old from Mexico, Regina Merson left a law career to start her own makeup company called Reina Rebelde. TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin-Brooks reports on how Merson’s statement makeup brand celebrates the Latina community.Oct. 11, 2022.
Watch Callista Clark perform ‘Brave Girl’ off debut album
19-year-old country music sensation Callista Clark talks about skyrocketing to fame after a video of her singing on Facebook went viral. She also performs “Brave Girl” off her debut album “Real to Me: The Way I Feel.”Oct. 13, 2022.
Truely Brown learns her parents are getting a divorce in exclusive 'Sister Wives' clip
Christine Brown shared some difficult news with her youngest daughter, Truely, in the latest episode of Season 17 of "Sister Wives." This season of the TLC reality series has focused heavily on Christine and Kody Brown's breakup and her decision to move away from her plural marriage in Arizona, a topic she was discussing with her daughter Mykelti over the phone one day when Truely suddenly overhead the conversation.
Netflix’s ad-supported plan is coming next month — what to know
Cost-conscious streamers will be able to watch Netflix at a lower price starting this November. The catch? Users will have to endure ads. The streaming giant announced on Oct. 13 that for the first time it will begin broadcasting advertisements to users with a subscription option called "Basic with Ads." The news comes months after Netflix first announced it would launch a lower-priced plan with ads.
Elizabeth Debicki channels Diana as a doting mom in new ‘Crown’ photos
Elizabeth Debicki is the spitting image of Princess Diana in photos taken from the set of "The Crown." Debicki, 32, who joined the Season Five cast of the Netflix drama, was photographed wearing a close replica of the same red dress that Diana wore during a July 1997 visit to Northwick Park & St. Mark’s Hospital.
'Hadestown' producers apologize to theatergoer with hearing loss after she was 'reprimanded' by actor
The producers of "Hadestown" on Broadway and its theater are apologizing to a theatergoer after she was "reprimanded" by an actor during a performance for being on her phone. The woman — who has hearing loss — was actually using a captioning device provided to her by the theater to help her better experience the show.
When Life Begins To Unravel
Recently I traveled out of state with my husband for a work conference. One night as we were about to head out to an event, I realized that the tags on one of my new shirts was bothering me. I needed to fix it or it was going to drive me bananas all evening.
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional talking about attacks on her daughter, Ruby: 'There are real threats'
Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about the struggles her daughter and other members of the transgender community face on a daily basis. While speaking about her career as a scream queen and “Halloween Ends” in an interview with Spanish publication Cadena SER, the actor, 63, revealed that the emotions she displays in her films come from a genuine source of fear.
Oprah Winfrey reveals she had double knee surgery
Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she underwent double knee surgery procedures in 2021. The 68-year-old OWN mogul opened up about the procedures during a “The Life You Want” Class on gratitude on Oct. 11. "I had double knee surgery last year. I had knee surgery in August, and...
See new images from set of 6th season of ‘The Crown’
Actress Elizabeth Debicki was spotted shooting the sixth season of Netflix hit royal series “The Crown.” The actor will portray Princess Diana for the final two seasons of the series.Oct. 13, 2022.
Linda Evangelista shares a rare photo of her teen son and they are twins
Supermodel Linda Evangelista is sharing rare photos of her son, Augustin “Augie” James, in honor of his 16th birthday. “My heart. My light. 16,” Evangelista captioned an Instagram carousel on Oct. 11. In the first slide, the fashion icon is seen with her hand resting on Augie’s...
Reese Witherspoon shares rare pic of her older brother, John, in honor of his 50th birthday
Reese Witherspoon is sending sweet birthday wishes to her older brother, John, on his 50th birthday. "Happy 50th birthday to my big Bro John!! Thank you for teaching me how to change a flat tire, skip rocks on the lake, build a fort in the backyard and catch so many frogs," the "Legally Blonde" franchise star wrote next to a pic of her and her brother that she posted Oct. 12 on Instagram.
