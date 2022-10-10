Read full article on original website
Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to...
Pete Thamel: Georgia Tech targeting Alabama deputy AD J Batt to be next athletic director
Georgia Tech has been in search of a new athletic director since the end of September. The school let previous AD Todd Stansbury and head football coach Geoff Collins go at the same time to end last month. The school has spent the last few weeks determining which direction they want to go in and it now appears they have their target.
