ucbjournal.com
Lee hosts check presentation for Water Infrastructure Grant for Warren County
McMinnville – Gov. Bill Lee and other state and local officials will gather Monday, Oct. 17 in McMinnville to present a $5,596,564 water infrastructure grant for Warren County. Announced on Aug. 30, the grant dedicates American Rescue Plan funds to Warren County and three local utility districts for critical...
ucbjournal.com
Countdown to 2022 UCAAAD Senior and Caregiver Expo underway
Cookeville – Final preparations are underway for the 21st Annual Upper Cumberland Senior and Caregiver Expo, hosted by the Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability (UCAAAD), set to take place Oct. 18. Returning to an in-person format, the 2022 Senior and Caregiver Expo will be held at...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Regional welcomes new pulmonologist
Cookeville – Dr. Swaroopa Rani Nalamalapu (Dr. Nala) knew early on she wanted to be in medicine. “I have a family member who spent some time in the ICU,” she said. “I just knew I somehow wanted to be in critical care.”. Born in a small remote...
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
smithcountyinsider.com
Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
ucbjournal.com
Dogwood Exchange hosting “Homesteads Artisan Festival” in October
The Dogwood Exchange is thrilled to be presenting the “Homesteads Artisan Festival” on Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23. The event takes place at 4950 Highway 127 South (just past Cumberland Mountain State Park). There will be 30 talented artisan vendors, great food and live music. The...
chattanoogacw.com
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
crossvillenews1st.com
NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES
The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
ucbjournal.com
Center Stage presents poet Garrett Hongo at Tech’s Backdoor Playhouse
Cookeville – Center Stage presents award-winning poet Garrett Hongo at Tennessee Tech University’s Backdoor Playhouse on October 13, at 7 p.m., to read from his recently published book “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo.”. Poet, memoirist and audio writer Hongo was born in Volcano, Hawaii and...
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Burgess Falls – Tennessee
Several years ago, I visited Burgess Falls State Park near Sparta, Tennessee. There is a trail that follows the Falling Water River where you can view several waterfalls. The largest waterfall used to have a metal staircase that led to the base of the waterfalls, but it was destroyed in a flood and never rebuilt. You can see my original post HERE!
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
thedunlap-tribune.com
Days of Yesteryear event is October 15-16
From a classic car cruise-in, to activities for kids, for its specialty, antique tractors and engines, the 17th annual Days of Yesteryear offers something for everyone this weekend. The event, at 17900 U.S. 127 near the overpass, is October 15-16. Saturday’s events run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss Of Corban Goad
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Corban Goad died in an off-duty accident Saturday evening. Chief Jerry Jackson said he’s known the 21-year-old since Jackson taught him in Sunday school when Goad was young. He said Goad has not been with the department that long but had always worked with professionalism, integrity, and respect.
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wvlt.tv
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break-in
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In August, Open Arms Ministry in Kingston reported that someone had broken into the church and destroyed doors, windows and food stored inside. It was thousands of dollars in damage that’s still being repaired today. Less than two months later, on Friday, someone came back...
