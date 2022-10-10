ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

ucbjournal.com

Countdown to 2022 UCAAAD Senior and Caregiver Expo underway

Cookeville – Final preparations are underway for the 21st Annual Upper Cumberland Senior and Caregiver Expo, hosted by the Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability (UCAAAD), set to take place Oct. 18. Returning to an in-person format, the 2022 Senior and Caregiver Expo will be held at...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Regional welcomes new pulmonologist

Cookeville – Dr. Swaroopa Rani Nalamalapu (Dr. Nala) knew early on she wanted to be in medicine. “I have a family member who spent some time in the ICU,” she said. “I just knew I somehow wanted to be in critical care.”. Born in a small remote...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Cumberland County, TN
Education
smithcountyinsider.com

Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
LANCASTER, TN
wjle.com

Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
wtva.com

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES

The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
MONTEREY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Center Stage presents poet Garrett Hongo at Tech’s Backdoor Playhouse

Cookeville – Center Stage presents award-winning poet Garrett Hongo at Tennessee Tech University’s Backdoor Playhouse on October 13, at 7 p.m., to read from his recently published book “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo.”. Poet, memoirist and audio writer Hongo was born in Volcano, Hawaii and...
COOKEVILLE, TN
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Burgess Falls – Tennessee

Several years ago, I visited Burgess Falls State Park near Sparta, Tennessee. There is a trail that follows the Falling Water River where you can view several waterfalls. The largest waterfall used to have a metal staircase that led to the base of the waterfalls, but it was destroyed in a flood and never rebuilt. You can see my original post HERE!
SPARTA, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Days of Yesteryear event is October 15-16

From a classic car cruise-in, to activities for kids, for its specialty, antique tractors and engines, the 17th annual Days of Yesteryear offers something for everyone this weekend. The event, at 17900 U.S. 127 near the overpass, is October 15-16. Saturday’s events run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with...
DUNLAP, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss Of Corban Goad

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Corban Goad died in an off-duty accident Saturday evening. Chief Jerry Jackson said he’s known the 21-year-old since Jackson taught him in Sunday school when Goad was young. He said Goad has not been with the department that long but had always worked with professionalism, integrity, and respect.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

