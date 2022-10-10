Read full article on original website
Related
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoves man to ground after loss to Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man carrying equipment to the ground after his team lost a close NFL game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. The shove, which happened as Adams walked to the locker room, was captured on video, and quickly went viral. The players offered an apology on social media.
Yardbarker
Even Mike Pereira couldn't defend awful roughing call against Chiefs DT Chris Jones on MNF
It was one of the worst calls of all time. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for a "roughing the passer" penalty on third-and-eight after a beautiful strip-sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. It was a textbook sack and the Chiefs, down 20-7 at the...
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
Troy Aikman Urges NFL to ‘Take the Dresses Off’ After Controversial MNF Call
Troy Aikman is taking his fair share of heat for a controversial remark while calling… The post Troy Aikman Urges NFL to ‘Take the Dresses Off’ After Controversial MNF Call appeared first on Outsider.
Sporting News
Raiders' Josh McDaniels explains confusing 2-point conversion decision in loss to Chiefs: 'Trying to be aggressive'
Las Vegas' Monday night gamble didn't quite pay off. In a topsy-turvy "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs, Las Vegas had an opportunity to tie the game with 4:27 left after a stellar Derek Carr-to-Davante Adams touchdown pass. With the score 30-29 and the clock potentially working...
Report: Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault
Momentum may be moving toward a Davante Adams suspension. Kansas City police charged Adams with misdemeanor assault Wednesday morning, according to KCTV5’s Shain Bergen (on Twitter). The NFL is reviewing this matter. While the Raiders’ Week 6 bye gives the league a bit more time, a decision should be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL ruling on Raiders’ Davante Adams could come Wednesday: Suspension for pushing photographer?
Wednesday could be decision day for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. That’s because Pro Football Talk reports the NFL “will take up on Wednesday the question of whether Adams should be suspended for his post-game actions.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. TMZ reports...
The Ringer
Zappe vs. Mac, and Are the Pats Good at Drafting Again? Plus, Andrew Raycroft on the B’s upcoming season
(0:30) Brian shares his “Four Quarters of Pats Notes” before chatting with NESN hockey analyst Andrew Raycroft (22:00) to preview the Bruins’ upcoming season. They discuss the B’s new head coach, Jim Montgomery; the team’s aging core of veterans; the goalie competition; and more. (45:00) Brian wraps up with a listener call about the free-agent pitcher that the Red Sox should target and shares a couple thoughts on the Sox and Celtics.
Raiders announce inactive players ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. Needless to say, it’s a huge game for the Raiders as a win could put them within a 0.5 game of the division after an 0-3 start. But with...
The Ringer
An Early Preview of ‘Chainsaw Man’
Justin and Micah review the newest episode of Chainsaw Man, discussing the allure behind it, how expensive it looks, and artist Tatsuki Fujimoto’s style.
The Ringer
The Most Interesting Players Going Into the 2022-23 NBA Season
Verno and KOC discuss the only potential flaw for Victor Wembanyama, before discussing Nikola Jovic’s near-perfect pairing with the Heat, and the latest going on with Jae Crowder (01:38). With the NBA starting up next week, the guys each pick five players they are most interested in going into the season (16:41).
KMBC.com
Headed to Arrowhead or watching from home? Here's what you need to know for the Chiefs on MNF
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night for the team's second regular season home game at Arrowhead Stadium. Going to the game or watching from home, Here's everything you need to know about the primetime matchup. Game Entertainment. GRAMMY-winning...
The Ringer
MLB Postseason Leans, NFL Week 6, and NBA Awards
In a jam-packed episode, JJ and Raheem kick things off by previewing the divisional round of the MLB postseason and picking which series they think has the most value (2:00). Then, they discuss Week 6 of the NFL and share their thoughts on the Bills-Chiefs line (18:00) and the NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys (22:00). Finally, they give out their favorite NBA awards bets, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player (25:00).
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Has A Hopeful Message For The Fans
The odds are not in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ favor five games into the 2022 NFL season. They were expected to dominate, especially after trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. His arrival reunited him with college teammate and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Their tandem could have ignited an...
The Ringer
NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: NFC East on the Rise
The NFC East continues to rise up the ranks after impressive road wins in Week 5 from the Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants. Dallas and New York sit at 4-1, while Philly is undefeated—and all three have steadily climbed in these power rankings. The Cowboys and the Giants were the biggest risers of the week. In less positive news, I can’t in good faith back Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers as a top-10 team any longer after their collapse in London against the Giants. Check out the rest of my power rankings below as we march on to Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Ringer
Are the Packers’ Issues About Scheme or Talent? Yes.
2022 has been a season of shifts in the NFL landscape. The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl just eight months ago and now look dreadful; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021 and don’t look too much better. The Green Bay Packers also belong in that bucket of NFC disappointments: They’re 3-2, with their past two Sundays consisting of an overtime win over the Bailey Zappe–led New England Patriots and a London loss to the Daniel Jones–led New York Giants. Things aren’t bleak in Green Bay, but they’re certainly a little cloudy.
The Ringer
Viserys’s Walk Into the Throne Room
Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 8 of House of the Dragon in which Viserys walks into the throne room. Once Again … Kanye West, Plus Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins on ‘Trials and Triumphs’. The Latest. Are the Packers’ Issues About Scheme or...
MLB・
The Ringer
Preseason NBA Power Rankings, Part 4
Quarter(ish)-Season Fantasy Football Superlatives. Has your fantasy football team let you down through the first five weeks of the season, or do you have a roster full of Detroit Lions? Here, we hand out our awards for the best and worst fantasy performers from the first five weeks. By Danny...
Comments / 0