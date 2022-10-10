The NFC East continues to rise up the ranks after impressive road wins in Week 5 from the Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants. Dallas and New York sit at 4-1, while Philly is undefeated—and all three have steadily climbed in these power rankings. The Cowboys and the Giants were the biggest risers of the week. In less positive news, I can’t in good faith back Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers as a top-10 team any longer after their collapse in London against the Giants. Check out the rest of my power rankings below as we march on to Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO