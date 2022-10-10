Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Space Ventures: Enabling the In-Space Breakthroughs of Tomorrow
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the creation of Sierra Space Ventures, which will open the possibilities of space to the innovators of tomorrow. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005065/en/ Sierra Space Chief Strategy & Development Officer Matthew Mejía will oversee company’s new venture capital division, Sierra Space Ventures. (Photo: Business Wire)
Airbus Ventures Leads Solestial’s Oversubscribed $10M Seed Round
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Airbus Ventures announces its newest lead investment in Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space. The round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. This new funding will be used to ramp up production and customer engagement capabilities, as the company expands ground and flight testing in parallel; additional investments in R&D and go-to-market functions are also planned. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005573/en/ Pictured above: Solestial’s high-efficiency silicon solar cells are ultrathin and lightweight (Source: Solestial).
hackernoon.com
Ternoa Completes a $7.3M Seed to Foster NFT Mass Adoption and Launches Web3 Activity in Dubai, UAE
Capsule Corp Labs supports large corporates, web2 companies and web3 start-ups in creating next-gen NFT use cases on Ternoa, the open-source blockchain dedicated to NFTs. The seed round was led by deeptech and web3 VC investors Omnes Capital, REVAM and DFG. Ternoa is poised to grow at an international scale,...
thefastmode.com
Verizon Launches New WiFi Sensing Tech to Monitor Home WiFi
Verizon announced the launch of two easy-to-use home technologies: Home Awareness and Device Identification. The new home solutions provide customers with greater visibility into their homes and an added sense of security – with no additional cost. As more and more customers maximize capabilities of their home Wi-Fi networks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salestechstar.com
Adlumin Launches New Tiered Partner Program
The company announces a new partner program built to reward and train partners on the Adlumin platform as they look to invest in their customers. Adlumin, the command center for security operations, announced the expansion of its CRN 5-star Advantage Partner Program to feature a new tiered model, certified engineering program and more. The new model aims to reward partners as they make more significant investments and commitments to the company and sell Adlumin’s cybersecurity platform and services as a part of their business.
TechCrunch
Don’t miss our partner breakouts and Discovery stage sessions at Disrupt
One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation. Partners dispense valuable insight from our stages, and they’re...
SpaceNews.com
OneWeb unveils Innovation Challenge competition
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – OneWeb is inviting individuals, companies and academic organizations to propose applications for the London-based company’s low-Earth orbit satellite constellation. Through the Connectivity and Beyond Innovation Challenge, backed by the European Space Agency, OneWeb is looking “for innovative thinkers to collaborate with the company to...
WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- WX Brands, a leading global wine company, announced that Peter Byck will transition from his role as CEO and will be succeeded by Oliver Colvin, COO, effective January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/ WX Brands COO Oliver Colvin (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
satnews.com
Bright Ascension launches their Partner Program
Bright Ascension Ltd. has launched their Partner Program as a key strategic initiative to support its on-going product expansion stage and is already seeing substantial interest. The Partner Program is designed to offer collaboration and create multiple new pathways for commercial companies in the space sector across the globe to...
Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering: New Horizons in Neural Recording Systems
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- A new whitepaper, released by the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering, reveals the first neural signals recorded by the ABILITY brain-computer interface (BCI) system. It also lays out the plan for a forthcoming human clinical trial with ABILITY to enable communication for people locked-in as a result of brain stem stroke or ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The Wyss Center team, together with academic and clinical collaborators and a network of industrial technology partners, is developing ABILITY, a wireless implantable medical device, to improve quality of life and provide independence for people with paralysis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005582/en/ ABILITY is a fully implantable neural recording system designed to amplify and wirelessly transmit high channel count, high frequency neural data from the brain to a computer in order to restore communication and independence for people with severe paralysis. ©Wyss Center
Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. Josh Krueger has been named VP of Fulfillment Operations, bringing over a decade of experience in fulfillment leadership roles at Walmart and Amazon.
Tevogen Bio® Expresses Gratitude for 2023 Nobel Peace Prize Nomination of the Company and its Founding CEO Ryan Saadi in Recognition of its Novel Business Model to Alleviate Health Inequality
Tevogen Bio ®, is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company specializing in the development of cellular immunotherapies in virology, neurology, and oncology. The company and its founding CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi, were nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize by Dr. Curtis Patton, Professor Emeritus, Yale School of Public Health, Yale University for their work towards alleviating health inequality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Culture Genesis Expands Women-Targeted Content with xoNecole and Curly Culture Partnerships on YouTube
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Culture Genesis, a media-tech company focused on multicultural creators and publishers of the culture, today announced it has added xoNecole and Curly Culture to its YouTube network. The move will strengthen digital video and strategy for each brand and help them grow their YouTube presence — while giving Culture Genesis and its advertisers increased access to a premium, multicultural female audience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006002/en/ Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole (Photo: Business Wire)
Axelera AI Adds Silicon Valley Veteran Jonathan Ballon as Independent Non-Executive Director
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- European AI startup Axelera AI has appointed technology veteran Jonathan Ballon to its non-executive board. Ballon joins the unique Dutch start-up designing the world’s most powerful and advanced solutions for cutting-edge AI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005323/en/ Axelera AI’s new Non-Executive Director, Jonathan Ballon. (Photo: Business Wire)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Choosing new technology? Prioritize fast results over flash
At this year’s restaurant trade shows, there was a lot of buzz about the latest technologies, such as robot servers, AI voice technology, autonomous delivery vehicles and more. While it's easy to get dazzled by what’s cool and new, decisions about whether it’s right for a specific brand’s needs...
ffnews.com
TORA expands US Sales team
TORA, provider of industry leading multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS), announced today the appointment of a new director of sales located in New York. Alex Findlay will focus on bringing TORA’s integrated suite of trading technology to US based customers, capitalizing on the...
airtrafficmanagement.net
A6 Alliance and EUROCONTROL reinforce commitment to ATM modernization
The EUROCONTROL Network Manager (NM) and the CEOs of the A6 Alliance have met to reflect on the traffic evolution and performance, considering the impact and contributions of all aviation actors in the network. The CEOs of A6 Alliance and the Director of the EUROCONTROL Network Manager (NM) held an...
theindustry.fashion
Westfield owner URW launches retail media agency
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, owner of the Westfield Shopping Centre franchise, has launched a new in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency, 'Westfield Rise'. The agency serves as a "one-stop-shop" for brands and media-buyers to create innovative campaigns across URW’s platform of retail media assets at its 57 shopping malls in Europe....
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Elenas secures $20M to help more LatAm women sell online
Founder and CEO Zach Oschin started the Colombia-based social commerce company in 2018 (and participated in our Latin American Startup Battlefield that year) to move the traditional independent sales process online. Here’s how it works: Entrepreneurs can browse a portfolio of hundreds of thousands of wholesale products in areas like...
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0