ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Man accused of plowing into Golden bar crowd, killing one, told police he was drunk

By CAROL MCKINLEY carol.mckinley@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Tn99_0iTbQCW500

A Denver man accused of killing one and injuring at least seven others after he rammed a truck into an after-hours Golden bar crowd told Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies who arrested him that he was "f*** drunk," according to the arrest affidavit obtained by the Denver Gazette.

Ruben Marquez, 29, has possible gang ties, the warrant reported, and had four previous convictions for auto theft. One of those was in 2016, another was committed in 2017 and yet another in 2018. He was on supervised probation Sunday.

Deputies said that while they were booking Marquez, his eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred and he had a hard time keeping his balance.

Marquez is one of two men accused in the crime, where dozens of people were in harm's way outside the Rock Rest Lodge at 16005 Mt. Vernon Road around closing time Sunday morning. Marquez and his younger cousin, Ernesto DeJesus Avila, 25, appeared in video-conference court Monday morning. A third man in the truck was not arrested.

Witnesses told sheriff's investigators the truck threw one man into the air when he was hit, according to the affidavit. Some of those injured were employees of the Rock Rest Lodge — several of whom broke up the fight that preceded the crash — and others were patrons. The incident started as a fist fight outside of the building, employees told police, when three people got into the truck and "gunned the gas" causing it to lurch forward.

Marquez and Avila, appearing via Jefferson County jail Webex, were dressed in orange jumpsuits and blue medical face masks. Neither of them spoke at the hearing. Marquez will be held without bond and Avila is being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Jefferson County Sheriffs allege Marquez drove a white Chevy Silverado pickup into dozens of people, then fled the scene. He is facing six charges including first degree murder, vehicular homicide, a parole violation and violation of a protective order.

Marquez has been in trouble before. Just three weeks ago, he was released from jail on enhanced supervision probation, court records show. He's got multiple arrests dating back to 2009 on drug possession with intent to distribute, weapons violations and car thefts and been sentenced to prison at least twice in that time.

Avila, who Jefferson County Sheriffs said owned the vehicle and was in the passenger seat, is facing five charges including first degree murder, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. During the hearing, Avila’s family took up the entire front row of seats as he listened to the proceedings.

His attorney argued that because Avila wasn’t driving that night, he had “limited involvement” in the incident and that his bond was too high. Sheriffs deputies asked Avila how drunk he was, and he answered that on a scale of 0-10 for being drunk, he was a 7 and told them that alcohol makes him black out, the affidavit said.

The deceased man was identified as 46-year-old Adrian Ponce. Michael Gause, 45, is in critical condition with a broken back and pelvis and head injuries at St. Anthony's Medical Center but expected to survive.

At least three others are in the hospital with head and back injuries according to the warrant.

Marquez and Avila were ordered not to contact witnesses.

Their next court date is Friday, Oct. 14.

The Rock Rest Lodge remained closed Monday.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Police take carjacking suspect into custody following pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in custody after a pursuit that ended in the area of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday. Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported to have been carjacked earlier in the morning, according to police.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Golden, CO
City
Denver, CO
Golden, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
9NEWS

Lakewood police looking for suspect after victim killed in truck

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a homicide last week. Police said the person pictured below pulled into the Conoco station on South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Highway 285 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. He was in a gray Audi with what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police issue warrant for murder suspect in cold case

Police in Aurora have identified a murder suspect wanted in a 2006 cold case. Detectives have identified suspect Salvador Hernandez-Morales in the homicide of Francisca Perea-Dominguez.Officers found Perea-Dominguez, 42, on July 1, 2006 in her apartment where she was found deceased with a stab wound. She had also been the victim of a sexual assault.Her roommate, Hernandez-Morales, had fled the country to Mexico after her murder where he remains. "Our cold case motto is we will never forget," said Aurora Police Department Cold Case Detective Jason McDonald. "We will never stop trying to solve these cases. Cold cases are the most difficult cases."The investigative reports totaled 1,000 pages but the case couldn't move forward until more testing was completed.  "It was a matter of DNA evidence and items needing to be tested that hadn't previously been tested. Identifying those items and getting them to CBI, is what ultimately led to identifying the roommate as the suspect," said McDonald.   Police have issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez-Morales. Authorities expect a lengthy extradition process to bring him back to Colorado.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair

A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her.  Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14. 
WESTMINSTER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Head Injuries#Violent Crime#The Rock Rest Lodge
9NEWS

Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Former roommate charged in connection to attack on Longmont man

Longmont Police says a man covered in blood and asking for help was assaulted by a former roommate.Ian Hanuman was inside the victim's residence and refused to leave, according to police. Hanuman barricaded the door and was armed with a stun gun.Police say he threatened to kill officers if they approached.SWAT took him into custody after an hours-long standoff.This happened Saturday on Flemming Drive, near Main Street and Highway 66.Hanuman faces multiple charges, including violation of a protection order, because the former roommate had a restraining order against him.That victim suffered serious injuries, but was released from the hospital.
LONGMONT, CO
KKTV

Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy