North Jackson Street Parking Lot Closure In Moscow Starts Friday For Construction Work
Most of the North Jackson Street Parking Lot in downtown Moscow will be closed starting Friday for construction work. The City of Moscow is rebuilding the lot and improving the sidewalk.
Motorcycle crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake closes one lane in both direction
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes have reopened on I-90 near Liberty Lake after a motorcycle crash into the median closed one lane in each direction. Washington State Patrol states the rider was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries. Last updated on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. A...
Water main break closes Grimes Way in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. – A water main break has forced the closure of Grimes way from Lincoln to Stadium Way. Crews are working on the problem, but it’s unknown how long the street will be closed at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
Just before 10:15 pm, the UAS operators advised the suspect was moving toward SWAT Team members who had taken up positions around the location. At some point, two SWAT Team members fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Once safe, emergency medical aid was provided to the suspect, who was wearing body armor.
Pullman’s First Traffic Circles (Not Roundabouts) Set To Open Next Week
Pullman’s first traffic circles which city officials say are not roundabouts are set to open to traffic next week. The project is part of the improvements that have been constructed on Center Street on Sunnyside Hill this summer. Officials are hoping to open Center and its new traffic circles at Itani Drive and Finch Way on Wednesday the 19th. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page officials point out that the traffic circles are not roundabouts. Drivers need to slow down, yield to traffic already in the intersection and stay right to navigate traffic circles counterclockwise.
Crews Fixing Water Main Leak Under South Grand Avenue In Pullman Today
City of Pullman crews are working to fix a water main leak under South Grand Avenue today. The work zone is on Grand at Daisy Street near the Goodwill drop-off. Two way traffic will be maintained on South Grand today during the work. This is just a couple of blocks South of last month’s major water main break under Grand. Some nearby customers may temporarily lose water today while crews work to fix the leak.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 suspects in connection to auto parts burglary
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Three suspects were arrested in connection to a burglary at an auto parts store in north Spokane County on Monday. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a burglary that was in progress at the Pull and Save on North Market Street at about 2:30 a.m.
Target Shooting Determined to be Cause of 2.5 Acre Fire on Rosenkrantz Road Sunday Afternoon
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Nez Perce County Fire units were dispatched to the area of 36000 Rosenkrantz Rd for reports of a wildland fire. According to a release from Nez Perce County Fire (NPCF), first arriving units discovered a large fire...
Liberty Lake Police Department searching for person of interest in $300k burglary
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) is asking for help finding a person of interest in a commercial burglary that happened overnight at Consign Furniture and Jewelry. On Oct. 10, a woman entered the store around 5 p.m. and hid until it closed for the evening....
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
27-Year-Old Anthony J. Silva Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fairfield (Fairfield, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield. The officials stated that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling north on State Route 27 when it struck a truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey W. Gunderson. The officials identified the mini cooper driver as 27-year-old Anthony J. Silva. Officials...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Pullman Good Food Co-op hosts Fall Stream Clean-up
The Pullman Good Food Co-op is partnering with Palouse Conservation District for the Adopt-a-Stream program, there will be a Fall Stream Clean-up this Saturday from 10 am to noon at the North end of the Pullman City Playfields. They will provide trash bags and gloves. It is recommended to bring...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
Spokane sheriff, chief discuss movement on Camp Hope disbandment
(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
Former Spokane Police officer given 14 years to life for raping women on duty
SPOKANE, Wash. – A former Spokane Police officer who raped women while on duty has been sentenced to 14 years to life. A jury convicted Nathan Nash of second- and third-degree rape in August. He was found not guilty on one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. Nash was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging...
‘Over-enthused’: WA Department of License provides IDs for people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp Hope are another step closer to being able to leave the camp on their own. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing were on site to get IDs for people living at the camp. ” over-enthused,” said Dorthy Ana Baxter, who lives at Camp Hope. “I don’t even know. I’m kind of speechless...
Stolen Public Trash Receptacles on WSU Greek Row
City of Pullman Police Department announced that several public trash receptacles have been stolen from around WSU Pullman Greek Row. The bins belong to the City of Pullman and College Hill Association. If you have seen these bins at residential, business or private properties, email police@pullman-wa.gov, or call (509) 334-0802...
