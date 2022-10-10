ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Water main break closes Grimes Way in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. – A water main break has forced the closure of Grimes way from Lincoln to Stadium Way. Crews are working on the problem, but it’s unknown how long the street will be closed at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake

Just before 10:15 pm, the UAS operators advised the suspect was moving toward SWAT Team members who had taken up positions around the location. At some point, two SWAT Team members fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Once safe, emergency medical aid was provided to the suspect, who was wearing body armor.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colfax, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Colfax, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman’s First Traffic Circles (Not Roundabouts) Set To Open Next Week

Pullman’s first traffic circles which city officials say are not roundabouts are set to open to traffic next week. The project is part of the improvements that have been constructed on Center Street on Sunnyside Hill this summer. Officials are hoping to open Center and its new traffic circles at Itani Drive and Finch Way on Wednesday the 19th. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page officials point out that the traffic circles are not roundabouts. Drivers need to slow down, yield to traffic already in the intersection and stay right to navigate traffic circles counterclockwise.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Crews Fixing Water Main Leak Under South Grand Avenue In Pullman Today

City of Pullman crews are working to fix a water main leak under South Grand Avenue today. The work zone is on Grand at Daisy Street near the Goodwill drop-off. Two way traffic will be maintained on South Grand today during the work. This is just a couple of blocks South of last month’s major water main break under Grand. Some nearby customers may temporarily lose water today while crews work to fix the leak.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renovate
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Good Food Co-op hosts Fall Stream Clean-up

The Pullman Good Food Co-op is partnering with Palouse Conservation District for the Adopt-a-Stream program, there will be a Fall Stream Clean-up this Saturday from 10 am to noon at the North end of the Pullman City Playfields. They will provide trash bags and gloves. It is recommended to bring...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
PASCO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane sheriff, chief discuss movement on Camp Hope disbandment

(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Stolen Public Trash Receptacles on WSU Greek Row

City of Pullman Police Department announced that several public trash receptacles have been stolen from around WSU Pullman Greek Row. The bins belong to the City of Pullman and College Hill Association. If you have seen these bins at residential, business or private properties, email police@pullman-wa.gov, or call (509) 334-0802...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy