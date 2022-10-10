Read full article on original website
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires Triad Tooling
TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 maintenance, repair and operation products and tools from more than 1,500 brands, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Longmont, Colorado-based Triad Tooling. The acquisition, the company’s 10th over the past 15 years, gives Stellar Industrial Supply an immediate...
Firestone Building Products Adopts Holcim Name
Holcim Building Envelope has completed the next step in its brand journey as it transitions from the Firestone Building Products name to fully integrate into Holcim Group as part of its Solutions & Products business unit. For marketing and branding purposes, the division will be known as Holcim Building Envelope,...
Allied Electronics & Automation to Change Name
FORT WORTH, Texas — Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc, announced Thursday that it is rebranding as RS in the first quarter of 2023. The name change is part of an overall rebranding strategy to establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services. Having one global RS brand will deliver efficiency, value and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.
Northwest Pump Reports Strong Growth After Launch of E-Commerce Sites
MINNEAPOLIS — Channel Software, an industry-leading provider of purpose-built B2B e-commerce software, shared in a new case study that Northwest Pump's B2C e-commerce sales have increased 46% year-over-year and B2B e-commerce sales increased 38% year-over-year. As of August 2022, the company is ahead of its annual online sales goals.
Applied Adhesives Acquires Rochester Industrial Supply's Adhesives Division
MINNETONKA, Minn. – Applied Adhesives announced Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of Rochester Industrial Supply Company’s adhesive division. Located in Rochester, New York, the company is a well-established specialty adhesive distributor. The acquisition strengthens Applied Adhesive’s commitment to providing industry-leading products, technical expertise, and relentless service to its customers.
Most Electrical Distributors Still Process Many Documents Manually, Survey Finds
VANCOUVER, B.C. — Conexiom on Wednesday released a special edition report on the electrical distribution industry. Key findings reveal that 75% of electrical distributor decision-makers reported that more than half of their company processes documents manually, despite 100% reporting they have invested in digital transformation and automation for front and back-office processes.
Rebound Profitability with a Sales Transformation
It was the best of times, following the worst of times. Following the abrupt pandemic-driven economic shutdown of 2020, most distributors have experienced unprecedented boosts in revenue and profitability. Between rising demand for home or building renovations and new construction on the one hand and supply-side constraints on the other, rising prices and volumes have produced massive profitability windfalls in much of distribution.
Dover Precision Components Opens Innovation Lab
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Dover Precision Components on Tuesday announced the official opening of its innovation lab. Since the construction of the nearly 12,000-square-foot building was completed, the lab team has focused on the installation and commissioning of key test rigs for its fluid film bearings and compression products. The lab has four independent test bays to allow work on multiple rigs at once with dedicated control rooms to monitor and collect test data and help ensure the safe operation of the equipment.
Fastenal Sales Up 16% in Q3
Fastenal’s third-quarter sales increased 16% while earnings jumped nearly 17% compared to the same period last year, the fastener and industrial products distributor reported Thursday. The Winona, Minnesota-based company said net sales rose from $1.55 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to just more than $1.8 billion in...
Industrial Supply Company Opens New Nevada Branch
ELKO, Nev. — Industrial Supply Company announced Monday that it has moved its Elko branch location from Industrial Way to a permanent home on Manzanita Lane. Starting this week, the new facility is open and ready to serve local businesses. Randy Evans, Industrial Supply Company’s co-chair and president of...
