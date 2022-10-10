DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Dover Precision Components on Tuesday announced the official opening of its innovation lab. Since the construction of the nearly 12,000-square-foot building was completed, the lab team has focused on the installation and commissioning of key test rigs for its fluid film bearings and compression products. The lab has four independent test bays to allow work on multiple rigs at once with dedicated control rooms to monitor and collect test data and help ensure the safe operation of the equipment.

