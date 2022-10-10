Having excess weight or obesity is the leading risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Almost 90% of the 37 million Americans with type 2 diabetes are classified as having excess weight or obesity. If you have excess weight, your risk of developing type 2 diabetes is about 2.4 times higher than those at a healthy weight. For those who have obesity, the risk is about 6 times higher.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO