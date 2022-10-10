Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and DecayThe Daily ScoopKey Biscayne, FL
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
Florida Outranked New York With 3 'Best Foodie Cities In America' & It Tastes Like Victory
Three Florida towns take the cake for the "'Best Foodie Cities In America" this year, and they outranked well-known food hubs, such as New York. The study done by Wallethub reveals that the Big Apple, quite frankly, didn't even make the top 15, and based on previous studies, it's not as surprising. Tampa's pizza scene alone has taken the crown over NY for 2022 back in March.
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
New floating Miami social club coming to Biscayne Bay
Miami residents are familiar with Arkup's boxy "floating house," a modern, $5.5 million houseboat often seen around Biscayne Bay. Now, two New York entrepreneurs have teamed up with the same designer and commissioned four vessels that they will combine into a floating social club in the bay. State of play:...
businessnewsledger.com
Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year
Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
communitynewspapers.com
Billionaire commissions ‘Sneaker Don’ to give away 600 pairs of Kicks to children in need
Patrick Carroll, one of Miami’s most prominent real estate investors with over 30,000 properties in his portfolio, conducted a charitable donation event locally on Aug. 31. The self-made billionaire gave away $100,000 worth of this season’s most sought-after sneakers to underprivileged kids. Carroll commissioned famed sneaker aficionado, Ben Kickz, aka the “Sneaker Don,” to bring a Brinks truck filled with 600 pairs of high-end sneakers to distribute to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, a charity in which Carroll serves on the board.
NBC Miami
Pageantry Returns to South Florida With Miami Carnival Parade and Concert
For more than three decades, revelers have flocked to South Florida to experience Miami Carnival and that didn't change in 2022 as thousands gathered to celebrate the Caribbean culture. Held for the 38th time, the event - which began last weekend and concluded Sunday - included the annual J'ouvert on...
calleochonews.com
Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz provides relief aid for Hurricane Ian survivors
Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commission and other Mayors distributed relief aid among Hurricane Ian survivors. Hurricane Ian has affected the West Coast and Central Florida communities on a massive scale, leaving many without water, food, and shelter. On October 7, Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz drove to Fort Myers to distribute relief aid among Hurricane Ian survivors in Florida.
ArchDaily
Open Ideas Competition: Miami Floating Housing
Miami is facing two major emergencies. First, it has become the least affordable US city to live in. Its housing stock has been depleted by its quickly growing population, accelerated by more people moving during the recent pandemic. Recent reports suggest nearly 1000 people are moving to Florida each day. New developments are pushing rental rates and costs of housing higher, making areas now unaffordable, and pricing people out of their neighborhoods.
mitchandmeltakemiami.com
Cantina La Veinte: An upscale Mexican Cantina in Brickell
A place to be seen, take in the views of Brickell Bay, and enjoy some Mexican-style tapas. My husband and I are Miami transplants. We moved from Tennesee to Miami in 2018, and made a home in Brickell for the first several years. Brickell, for the uninitiated, is the financial...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
bocaratontribune.com
South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here! OCT 19 – 22, 2022
Get ready, fellow Foodies – and especially you Seafoodies — The South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here!. Now celebrating its 10th year, the South Beach Seafood Festival has fast become one of the area’s favorite culinary festivals, as it kicks off south Florida’s famed Stone Crab Season, with four days of food, fun, culinary competitions, creative cocktails, South Beach scenery, and general seafood frenzy. The acclaimed culinary extravaganza has also garnered impressive national recognition, including “Top Food Festival in the US” by Food Network & USA Today, “The Best Seafood Festival in the US” by the Travel Channel,“Top 5 Chef Competition” by Food Network, “Top Foodie Event in the FALL” by Forbes Travel, and “Best Chef Beach Bash” by Ocean Drive! And the best part, it all goes to benefit a great cause in Miami Dade County with CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program. It all kicks off Wednesday, October 19, and culminates in the signature South Beach Seafood Festival along South Beach’s scenic Lummus Park on Saturday, October 22.
10NEWS
Reports: University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces
MIAMI — A fraternity at the University of Miami was shut down after a disturbing video showed members chanting about having sex with dead women and accusations of spiked drinks were reported, according to multiple sources. The Miami Hurricane, the university's student-led newspaper, first published the story saying that...
Little Mike’s opening second location in Pembroke Pines
The new location at 9843 Pines Blvd. is set to open in early November.
businessobserverfl.com
Miami company buys local industrial property as part statewide deal for 255,500 square feet of space
A Miami real estate firm has bought a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and intends to grow it by nearly 10,000 square feet. Basis Industrial paid $7.5 million for the building at 2442 23rd St. N. The company says it plans to build a 9,500-square-foot building on an adjacent piece of property.
Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video
A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point
October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
Miami-Dade Rapid Deployment Force team returns from west coast
MIAMI - Twenty-five members of the Miami-Dade police department's Rapid Deployment Force, who have been assisting first responders on the west coast, returned home on Wednesday as a new group headed out."I am honored to be around such brave men and women, selfless men and women, who just went up there and did a week tour up there and a lot of humanitarian aid for a community that needed a lot of help," said police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.Ramirez said they're going to continue sending teams as long as there is a need for them. The team that...
