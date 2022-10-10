ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

First Four rankings, tonight’s prep football schedule

There were few changes in the DeSoto County News First Four power rankings of county high school football teams. The top four remained the same from the previous week, led by unbeaten Southaven (6-0) which had outscored opponents 190-79 entering tonight’s match up at Olive Branch in the annual “Backyard Brawl.”
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Kait 8

Football Friday Night (10/14/22)

Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a Mississippi County clash. 5-1 Gosnell makes the short trek to 5-1 Blytheville. You can watch the 4A-3 preview here. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
Rutherford Source

20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit

One of the biggest rivalries in Tennessee will take place Friday when The Riverdale Warriors take on the Oakland Patriots. I got a chance to interview Caleb Herring this week as we get ready for this classic matchup. Caleb is Riverdale’s leader, a Tennessee Vols commit, and the number one ranked high school player in Tennessee. You can tell this means something to him, and even more so this year with it being his senior campaign.
MURFREESBORO, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Tigers revving up for block-party kickoff of basketball season

Every fall, the city of Memphis looks forward to the University of Memphis basketball teams’ Madness event. This year, there will be a block party on campus on Saturday (October 15) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The block party will include...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bolivar, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Munford, TN
City
Covington, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
actionnews5.com

Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Pinnacle Cheer is a private, competitive cheerleading organization with a gym in Cordova. Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach...
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Fall 2022 City of Lakeland Yard Sale

For the eighth consecutive year Lakeland will be having a Fall Lakeland Yard Sale on October 15, 2022. This time over forty homes are scheduled to participate. In previous years between 100 and 200 homes have held garage sales in the Fall and Spring. This year between 75 and 100 are expected to participate. The weather forecast looks good Friday pm with comfortable temperatures coming in and some chances of rain Saturday later morning according to Weather Underground and NOAA. There is no rain check date.
LAKELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Tigers
actionnews5.com

First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
MEMPHIS, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee

Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

MATA hold job fair in West Memphis

With MATA coming back to West Memphis, that means job opportunities are there, too. They’ll be conducting on-the-spot interviews tomorrow, on October 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Memphis library located on 500 E. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Pole down, 3 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital, including two minors, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say. All three are in non-critical condition, police say. Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned. Police ask that drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy