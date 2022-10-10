Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
First Four rankings, tonight’s prep football schedule
There were few changes in the DeSoto County News First Four power rankings of county high school football teams. The top four remained the same from the previous week, led by unbeaten Southaven (6-0) which had outscored opponents 190-79 entering tonight’s match up at Olive Branch in the annual “Backyard Brawl.”
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (10/14/22)
Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a Mississippi County clash. 5-1 Gosnell makes the short trek to 5-1 Blytheville. You can watch the 4A-3 preview here. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News...
20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit
One of the biggest rivalries in Tennessee will take place Friday when The Riverdale Warriors take on the Oakland Patriots. I got a chance to interview Caleb Herring this week as we get ready for this classic matchup. Caleb is Riverdale’s leader, a Tennessee Vols commit, and the number one ranked high school player in Tennessee. You can tell this means something to him, and even more so this year with it being his senior campaign.
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers revving up for block-party kickoff of basketball season
Every fall, the city of Memphis looks forward to the University of Memphis basketball teams’ Madness event. This year, there will be a block party on campus on Saturday (October 15) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The block party will include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023. The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8. It will be the first event held at MSEC, which...
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Pinnacle Cheer is a private, competitive cheerleading organization with a gym in Cordova. Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach...
lakelandcurrents.com
Fall 2022 City of Lakeland Yard Sale
For the eighth consecutive year Lakeland will be having a Fall Lakeland Yard Sale on October 15, 2022. This time over forty homes are scheduled to participate. In previous years between 100 and 200 homes have held garage sales in the Fall and Spring. This year between 75 and 100 are expected to participate. The weather forecast looks good Friday pm with comfortable temperatures coming in and some chances of rain Saturday later morning according to Weather Underground and NOAA. There is no rain check date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
Thousands of MLGW customers without power as storms move through the area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power as severe storms ramp up across the Mid-South. As of 10:00 PM Wednesday, just under 5,200 customers are without power. The company is reporting 115 outages. The largest outage is concentrated in South Memphis, Collierville, and Germantown, according to...
44-Year-Old Willie Boyd Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on North Reid [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
QSR magazine
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WREG
MATA hold job fair in West Memphis
With MATA coming back to West Memphis, that means job opportunities are there, too. They’ll be conducting on-the-spot interviews tomorrow, on October 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Memphis library located on 500 E. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
actionnews5.com
Pole down, 3 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital, including two minors, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say. All three are in non-critical condition, police say. Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned. Police ask that drivers...
Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
Comments / 0