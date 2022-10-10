ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

Related
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Cars
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Vehicles#Gte#Imsa#Xm#Cca
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
philadelphiaobserver.com

Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video

*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports. The...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy