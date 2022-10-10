ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Smiley, Murray locked in heated race for Washington’s U.S. Senate seat

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a highly pivotal race for the U.S. Senate, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray continue to campaign for a seat in D.C. Both candidates with vastly different backgrounds. Sen. Murray is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive time, having served in the Senate since 1992. Murray has and remains a fierce supporter of reproductive rights,…
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
State
Texas State
Lafayette, LA
Elections
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
KEDM

Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Higgins
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Steve Scalise

Comments / 0

Community Policy