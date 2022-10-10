Read full article on original website
Sen. John Kennedy Gets Good News In Louisiana’s First Major Senate Poll
The first major poll by a national firm to gauge the lay of the land in Louisiana has John Kennedy blowing out his competition in the midterm elections, which take place in just under a month. Just as surprising, Democratic candidate Luke Mixon is polling ahead of Gary Chambers as...
Here are the candidates in Arizona's 4th Congressional District
Arizona voters will choose between Democrat Greg Stanton and Republican Kelly Cooper for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District. The district covers most of what was previously the 9th Congressional District. It's in Maricopa County and covers parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler. ...
Smiley, Murray locked in heated race for Washington’s U.S. Senate seat
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a highly pivotal race for the U.S. Senate, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray continue to campaign for a seat in D.C. Both candidates with vastly different backgrounds. Sen. Murray is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive time, having served in the Senate since 1992. Murray has and remains a fierce supporter of reproductive rights,…
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
Biden-Harris Administration sending Louisiana $1.18 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for roads, bridges and more
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $1.18 billion to Louisiana in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Louisiana, providing transportation leaders within Louisiana the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
Fetterman launches ad discussing stroke after NBC interview draws criticism
Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate John Fetterman released a new ad on Friday discussing his stroke after an NBC News interview this week reignited concerns about his health. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just days before the state’s May primary, faced new scrutiny after the interview aired on...
Louisiana High Schools could soon be graded differently
How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing
DACA program's fate again before judge who ruled it illegal
HOUSTON — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas was set to again consider the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared the Deferred Action for...
