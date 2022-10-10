ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

utrgvrider.com

‘Frankenstein’: an exploration of humanity

The UTRGV Theatre Department’s production of “Frankenstein” is not just the typical Halloween play. It also explores life, death, identity and what it means to be human. Directed by theatre Associate Professor Brian Warren, the play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Albert L. Jeffers Theatre on the Edinburg campus.
EDINBURG, TX
Edinburg, TX
Education
City
Edinburg, TX
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
ValleyCentral

RGV native founds nonprofit in hopes of giving back

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At CBS 4, we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. Hannah Orendain, 23, is a law student who is anything but average. “I am in law school, a 2L, I run a non-profit organization, I also work as a research legal assistant at a […]
MCALLEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters

HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
HARLINGEN, TX
#The Telescopes#Linus College#The University Of Texas#Astronomy Department#Hispanics
Daily Energy Insider

PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project

In anticipation of a multi-organization effort known as the Rio Grande Valley Transmission Reliability Project, the chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) toured a substation in Edinburg, Texas, this week and discussed ... Read More » The post PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
EDINBURG, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
anjournal.com

Property tax foreclosure sales now also online

Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)
HARLINGEN, TX
Madrid, Spain
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Water polo playoffs make a splash in the Valley

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The inaugural UIL varsity girls water polo bi-district tournament made a splash on Oct. 10. Prior to this fall, water polo was recognized as a club sport in Texas for 50 years. Districts 31-6A and 32-6A collided at the City of Pharr Natatorium for four matches. The top seeded Harlingen South […]
PHARR, TX

