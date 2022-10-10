Read full article on original website
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
Central Texas home to all 5 of state’s dark-sky communities
All five of Texas' International Dark-Sky Communities are found in the KXAN viewing area — Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg, Blanco and Wimberly Valley.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
‘Frankenstein’: an exploration of humanity
The UTRGV Theatre Department’s production of “Frankenstein” is not just the typical Halloween play. It also explores life, death, identity and what it means to be human. Directed by theatre Associate Professor Brian Warren, the play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Albert L. Jeffers Theatre on the Edinburg campus.
RGV native founds nonprofit in hopes of giving back
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At CBS 4, we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. Hannah Orendain, 23, is a law student who is anything but average. “I am in law school, a 2L, I run a non-profit organization, I also work as a research legal assistant at a […]
Lower humidity behind a weak cold front
Wednesday's weak cool front is dropping humidity, but not dropping temperatures much on Thursday. A more significant weather change comes late this weekend. -- David Yeomans
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters
HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project
In anticipation of a multi-organization effort known as the Rio Grande Valley Transmission Reliability Project, the chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) toured a substation in Edinburg, Texas, this week and discussed ... Read More » The post PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Property tax foreclosure sales now also online
Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants. Why Doctors in the Know No Longer Prescribe Blood Pressure Drugs. Start Sleeping with Soap in Your Bed Tonight, Here's Why. Sogoodly. Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis (Some Signs May Surprise You) PsoriaticArthritis. Doctors Stunned: This...
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AEP tours ongoing transmission reliability efforts across Rio Grande Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Leaders with the Public Utility Commission of Texas made a stop at a substation in Edinburg. In a tour, the commission along with AEP officials are continuing their work with ongoing transmission projects. The Public Utility Commission of Texas along with members of AEP say there has been huge growth in the […]
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
Water polo playoffs make a splash in the Valley
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The inaugural UIL varsity girls water polo bi-district tournament made a splash on Oct. 10. Prior to this fall, water polo was recognized as a club sport in Texas for 50 years. Districts 31-6A and 32-6A collided at the City of Pharr Natatorium for four matches. The top seeded Harlingen South […]
‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most
Within the next 10 years, experts said major airlines are expecting 75% of their pilots to retire. So, the nationwide pilot shortage we’re all dealing with right now is a real concern. Texas is one of the top places for pilot school, but it’s more expensive than college.
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
