utrgvrider.com
Through the lens of a telescope
A group of students in the UTRGV Department of Physics and Astronomy took their first research field trip to the University of Texas at Austin McDonald Observatory in West Texas with the help of a $10,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. Physics and Astronomy Assistant Professor Juan Madrid said...
KSAT 12
Riddikulus: Texas neighbor responds to Harry Potter Halloween decor with Voldemort inflatable
MCALLEN, Texas – A Texas woman got ready for Halloween with some Harry Potter decor, but her neighbor’s reaction triggered a now-viral TikTok. Mariel Vara set up the wizarding trio, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, in her front yard on Sept. 28. The next day, however,...
valleybusinessreport.com
Broadway in McAllen Announces 2022-23 Season
Innovation Arts & Entertainment recently announced the return of Broadway in McAllen, consisting of topflight, live stage entertainment based at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Broadway in McAllen brings the Best of Touring Broadway direct from New York, including for the nine-time Tony Award Winning Best Musical “The Book of Mormon.”
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Mario Lopez returning to McAllen Holiday Parade 2022
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The holiday season is just around the corner and the city of McAllen is preparing for it’s annual Holiday Parade 2022. Actor Mario Lopez will return as host of the parade alongside HEB’s Senior Manager of Public Affairs Linda Tovar. The city is...
KRGV
Brownsville ISD implements Narcan training to save lives
In a first for the Brownsville Independent School District, school nurses are learning how to administer Narcan to reverse overdoses, and prevent deaths related to them. The district says they haven't had any cases of students overdosing - but they want to be ready. “You never know when this will...
Texas is faced with a nursing shortage – How to get trained in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is faced with nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings this month. In response, Rio Grande Valley training institutions are putting out calls for applicants this week to help combat the statewide nursing labor shortages. Although some college graduates can have trouble finding employment, nursing students are less likely to face that […]
megadoctornews.com
Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters
HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
Bummer Dude: 2 Gen-Z, Tony Montana Wannabe's Coke-Filled Dreams End at the Border
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted 52 pounds of alleged cocaine in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $679,970. Two 24-year-old men were arrested. “These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our border secure but also for our communities as these drugs were kept from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
KRGV
PSJA ISD to host flu shot clinic for employees
Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District is hosting a flu shot clinic for their employees Monday. The clinic begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will take place at the PSJA Stadium Home Locker Room. This clinic will be open to all PSJA ISD employees.
anjournal.com
Property tax foreclosure sales now also online
Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance
KRGV
Made in the 956: Valley hotel owner gives housing to families in need
Most people stay in hotels when they're on vacation or on a business trip, but one Valley man who owns some hotels is using them to help his community. Hiren Govind is the chief operating officer for the Qube Hotel Group, a career that started with his dad. "He's been...
Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
KRGV
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits McAllen as part of campaign bus tour
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a short campaign stop in McAllen Wednesday. The Valley is just one of the 131 stops on his statewide campaign bus tour. Patrick made a stop at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. He encouraged all eligible to go out and vote in November. "I...
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Aerial Human Smuggling Attempt Disrupted
Three people were arrested last month for attempting to transport smuggled unlawful migrants into the United States interior by air and bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints, according to court records. The arrests were a result of a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Public Safety...
UPDATE: Harlingen PD arrests man who broke into vehicle near HCISD schools
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man who they allege broke into a vehicle near two Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District schools. According to police, a man broke into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Taft Street. Police say the man may have had a firearm in […]
Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
KRGV
Adoption fees at Harlingen humane society being waived
A safe haven for animals in Harlingen is at maximum capacity, officials say. The Humane Society of Harlingen said the animals at the shelter are now at risk of being euthanized due to capacity issues. Channel 5 News was told dogs are at the highest risk of euthanasia. According to...
