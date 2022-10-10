Peugeot’s UK division is marking the arrival of its quirky 408 crossover with a limited run of 50 First Edition Cars that come packed with extra equipment. The 50 cars are based on the already-high-spec GT version of the 408 but top up the list of standard equipment with 20-in “Monolithe” diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7.4 kWh on-board charger for the plug-in hybrid drivetrain and a Driver & Passenger Seat Pack. That last one might make you imagine non-First Edition buyers must be driving around on beer crates, but actually means this version comes with Alcantara, seat heating, electric adjustment and a five-program massage function.

