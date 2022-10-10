ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault Targets $2.2 Billion Annual Revenue By Recycling Old Cars

Renault has announced the foundation of ‘The Future Is NEUTRAL’, a new subsidiary that will focus entirely on recycling vehicles. The French automaker says that modern vehicles are made up of 85 percent recyclable parts. Moreover, 11 million cars reach their end of their lives every year in Europe. That’s a gold mine of materials that is not currently being adequately tapped into, according to the brand.
Lucid On Track To Meet Latest Yearly Production Goal After Tripling Output

Ahead of releasing its full financial results from the third quarter, Lucid has reported big progress towards its yearly production goal. Between July and August, it built 2,282 vehicles and delivered 1,398 to customers. Those are both new records as it works to end the year with at least 6,000 total units produced.
Euro NCAP Hasn’t Found Any Evidence Yet Of Tesla Trying To Cheat On Safety Testing

Back in September, a well-known Tesla hacker found Tesla vehicles with code that was directly linked to different safety organizations from around the globe. At the time, it raised questions as to whether Tesla could have been utilizing the code to cheat on safety tests and Euro NCAP opened up an investigation. Now, a new report indicates that it hasn’t found any evidence of Tesla attempting to cheat on the tests.
Renault Teases Volvo-Geely Based Hybrid SUV To Be Built In Korea

The first Renault model spawned from the automaker’s partnership with Geely has been teased ahead of its launch in 2024. Renault Korea Motors (RKM) will bring the vehicle to life, building it in Korea for sale in the local and overseas markets. It will be unique from all other Renault models as it will be based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture platform that underpins vehicles such as the Volvo XC40 and Lynk & Co 01.
Xpeng’s All-Electric VTOL Aircraft Takes Flight In Dubai

Xpeng’s X2 eVTOL aircraft has made its first public flight, taking to the skies of Dubai after being granted a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). The demonstration flight took place during the opening day of the GITEX Global technology show at the Dubai World...
Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents

The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
Volkswagen Acquiring Majority Stake In China’s Horizon Robotics For $2.35 Billion

Volkswagen is spending approximately $2.35 billion to acquire a 60 per cent stake in China’s Horizon Robotics. A joint venture will be formed between VW’s CARIAD software division and Horizon Robotics with the aim of accelerating the regional development of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving systems for the Chinese market.
New Peugeot 408 First Edition Piles On The Equipment For Fastest 50 Buyers

Peugeot’s UK division is marking the arrival of its quirky 408 crossover with a limited run of 50 First Edition Cars that come packed with extra equipment. The 50 cars are based on the already-high-spec GT version of the 408 but top up the list of standard equipment with 20-in “Monolithe” diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7.4 kWh on-board charger for the plug-in hybrid drivetrain and a Driver & Passenger Seat Pack. That last one might make you imagine non-First Edition buyers must be driving around on beer crates, but actually means this version comes with Alcantara, seat heating, electric adjustment and a five-program massage function.
BUYING CARS
2023 Mazda CX-60 Gets Three Engines In Australia, 3.3L Turbo Straight-6 Makes Only 280HP

The Mazda CX-60 will soon launch in Australia where it will be offered exclusively in hybridized form. Local buyers will have three powertrains to choose from. The flagship model takes the form of a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Skyactive-G engine that works alongside a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor and a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It pumps out a total of 241 kW (323 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful road car ever produced by the Japanese car manufacturer.
