Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 Lexus UX 300e Gains New Battery For 280-Mile Range Alongside Interior And Tech Upgrades
Lexus announced a series of updates for the fully electric UX 300e, with the most important being the addition of a new battery, extending the range by more than 40 percent compared to the outgoing model. The UX 300e also benefits from the chassis improvements, the new infotainment, and the expanded safety kit of the recently updated hybrid UX range.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A4 Avant Goes For A Ring Run, Promises To Be A Slick Grocery Getter
The 2024 Audi A4 Avant has been spied stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, ahead of an expected unveiling next year. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagon has an evolutionary design that is instantly recognizable. However, there are plenty of changes including a wider and shorter singleframe grille. The...
MLB・
Carscoops
Build Your Perfect 2023 BMW M2 With The Official Configurator
In the wake of unveiling the brand-spanking new 2023 M2, BMW has now opened the configurator for the much anticipated sports coupe in Europe – we’ll have to wait our turn to play here in North America. Available in select markets, the little M car is, blessedly, offered...
Carscoops
Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents
The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
The 2023 BMW M2 Shakes Off Conservative Design, Retains Driver-Oriented Focus
The all-new 2023 BMW M2 has officially been unveiled, breaking with tradition and injecting a whole lot of shock and awe into what was once a restrained mold for the performance coupe. However, with a 453-hp TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, and a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or...
Carscoops
Limited-Run Jaguar F-Pace And F-Type Special Editions Launch In Japan
Jaguar has just announced limited edition variants of the F-Pace and F-Type for the Japanese market. The first of the two is dubbed the Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black Curated for Japan and will be capped at just 55 units. It is based on the F-Pace R-Dynamic Black P250 and comes standard with popular options including a fixed panoramic roof with privacy glass, a heated steering wheel, Auto High Beam Assist, 12-way electric front seats, wireless device charging, the cold climate pack and a set of 20-inch gloss black wheels.
Carscoops
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming For Those Committed To The Van Life
Ford has teased the new 2023 Transit Trail Van that it will soon launch to capture a slice of the ever-growing motorhome/van segment. Previewed with a couple of photos and a short video, the Ford Transit Trail Van has “new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”
Carscoops
2024 Polestar 3 Is An Electric Luxury SUV Priced From $84k With Up To 510 HP And A 379-Mile Range
This is the Polestar 3, an all-electric alternative to conventional luxury SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne. Official teasers and the release of some key pieces of info about Polestar’s flagship mean we already know a little of the spec, but this is our first chance to see it from every angle and to find out the exact tech details ahead of next year’s on-sale date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
Ford Won’t Give “Unauthorized Tuners” Access To The 2024 Mustang S650
Muscle cars are as American as apple pie or road trips. Modifying and customizing one’s muscle car is also a very traditional move but now we’re learning that such tweaking will be considerably harder on America’s newest muscle car, the S650 Ford Mustang. Here’s why those who seek to pull more power out of the latest pony car will find it harder to do so.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-60 Gets Three Engines In Australia, 3.3L Turbo Straight-6 Makes Only 280HP
The Mazda CX-60 will soon launch in Australia where it will be offered exclusively in hybridized form. Local buyers will have three powertrains to choose from. The flagship model takes the form of a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Skyactive-G engine that works alongside a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor and a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It pumps out a total of 241 kW (323 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful road car ever produced by the Japanese car manufacturer.
Carscoops
Nissan Exits Russian Market, Sells Operations And Factories To NAMI For $1
Nissan has officially announced its exit from the Russian market, selling all of its local facilities and operations to NAMI, Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute. The Japanese automaker will loose 100 billion yen ($687 million) from the sale but maintains the right to buy back the entity and operations within the next six years.
Carscoops
Watch A BMW Driver T-Bone Toyota In The Bronx And Make A Run For It
Dashcam footage has captured the moment that the driver of a BMW sedan crashed into the side of a Toyota Highlander in the Bronx, New York. The video starts off by showing the driver of the Highlander making a left-turn onto a highway entry ramp and at the same time, a silver BMW 3-Series can be seen approaching in the opposite direction, making a right-turn onto the highway entry ramp.
Carscoops
New Peugeot 408 First Edition Piles On The Equipment For Fastest 50 Buyers
Peugeot’s UK division is marking the arrival of its quirky 408 crossover with a limited run of 50 First Edition Cars that come packed with extra equipment. The 50 cars are based on the already-high-spec GT version of the 408 but top up the list of standard equipment with 20-in “Monolithe” diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7.4 kWh on-board charger for the plug-in hybrid drivetrain and a Driver & Passenger Seat Pack. That last one might make you imagine non-First Edition buyers must be driving around on beer crates, but actually means this version comes with Alcantara, seat heating, electric adjustment and a five-program massage function.
Carscoops
Porsche Updates Both Of Its Surprisingly Expensive eBikes For 2022
Porsche has made no secret of the fact that it’s getting into the e-Bike game, and its latest updates to the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross should make them even better for owners. Both come with an “organically shaped” carbon frame that is supposed to be reminiscent of...
Carscoops
This Strosek Design Porsche 911 Is A Hodgepodge Of Mods
The Porsche 911‘s design is amongst the most iconic in all of automotive history, so much so that it’s by and large remained the same over the entirety of its 60-year lifespan. Part of that iconic design lies in its oval headlights, whose roundness stands out in the sea of increasingly angular cars today, but tuner Strosek Design decided to change that when they got their hands on the 911.
Carscoops
2023 BMW M2 Performance Parts Will Give Civic Type R Owners Goosebumps
We always knew that M Performance Parts would follow shortly after the launch of the 2023 BMW M2 to rekindle the flames of our interest in the new sport coupe, but there’s no need to wait because we can, apparently, already see them. Instagram’s Wilcoblok has posted a set...
Carscoops
Renault Teases Volvo-Geely Based Hybrid SUV To Be Built In Korea
The first Renault model spawned from the automaker’s partnership with Geely has been teased ahead of its launch in 2024. Renault Korea Motors (RKM) will bring the vehicle to life, building it in Korea for sale in the local and overseas markets. It will be unique from all other Renault models as it will be based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture platform that underpins vehicles such as the Volvo XC40 and Lynk & Co 01.
Carscoops
Apollo G2J Electric Sportscar Prototype Previews Brand’s Future EVs
Apollo Future Mobility Group presented a vehicle that is quite different from its limited production hypercars. The Apolo G2J, described as an advanced rolling engineering prototype, is a fully electric sportscar, serving as a preview for the design and technology of future Apollo products. Apollo has been working on the...
Carscoops
Hyundai To Spend $12.6 Billion To Improve Software And Create Two New EV Platforms By 2025
Hyundai announced today at a global online forum that its entire lineup of vehicles will become “software defined” by 2025. That means that its vehicles will be moved onto a better digital platform that can keep them connected and up to date for longer. To achieve that aim,...
Carscoops
Kia Takes The EV9 Electric 3-Row SUV To The Nurburgring Exposing Digital Dash
The all-electric Kia EV9 is edging closer to its market launch next year and has been spied testing on the Nurburgring for the very first time. Much like the prototype that Kia itself released pictures of back in August, this tester is bathed in black and white camouflage and while it does a good job of disguising some design details, it can’t do anything to hide the overall shape of the SUV.
Comments / 0