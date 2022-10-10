ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

The ‘Adelante method’ helped me succeed as a Latina journalist

A Mizzou student asked me last month how I was able to succeed as a Latina journalist in a white-dominated industry. The question followed a similar theme of those asked by other members of the Latin American Student Association, which had invited me to the university’s Columbia campus to speak as part of Hispanic Heritage […] The post The ‘Adelante method’ helped me succeed as a Latina journalist appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy