Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date
Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting...
disneydining.com
Disney World Jacks up the Price for Guest-Favorite Experience at Magic Kingdom
Disney World and price increases. Price increases and Disney World. It’s sad, but it’s true: the two phrases are nearly synonymous, as you can’t have one without the other. Ask anyone who visits the Walt Disney World Resort, and they’ll tell you: prices for items, food, and experiences are always increasing.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viewers ‘cry their hearts out’ over TikTok of man watching sunset with dog
A viral video of a man and his dog watching the sun setting over the sea together has left viewers crying their “heart[s] out”. The clip, posted on Thursday (29 September), has amassed more than 22 million views on TikTok, and has prompted users to describe the scene as representing the “beauty and love in humanity” that we often forget to “appreciate”.
PETS・
Yahoo!
I tested out the $10,000 2-night stay aboard Dolly Parton's tour bus, where guests receive everything from Dollywood admission to monogrammed robes
Who wouldn't jump at the chance to live like music icon Dolly Parton? Thanks to Dollywood, the theme park the humanitarian co-owns with Herschend Family Entertainment, that dream can now come true for $10,000 — and it comes with a private chef and plenty of sequins. As a theme...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: 50th Anniversary ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat’ Slush Arrives at Magic Kingdom
This morning, we noticed a new slush at Magic Kingdom at the Cheshire Cafe. The Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat slush is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations. The “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Bat” name references the poem written by Louis Carroll. This poem was recited by The Dormouse in the animated film and read by The Mad Hatter in the original book.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Mini-Backpack & Wallpaper Shoulder Bag Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, foolish mortals, to Disneyland! We found two new Loungefly bags — a backpack and a shoulder bag —themed to the Haunted Mansion. They were both at the Emporium on our latest visit. Haunted Mansion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today's Talker: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrel to star in new Christmas movie
'Elf' star Will Ferrell and actor Ryan Reynolds are teaming up to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year. The comedic duo will headline the new Apple TV-plus Christmas movie "Spirited."
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Book A 2-Night Stay on Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus For The Most Glamorous Experience of Your Life
Have you ever wondered what a day in Dolly Parton’s life is like?. Well, stop wondering because you can now book a 2-night stay on Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus and experience a slice of what her life is like. Glam and all. Dolly spent nearly 15 years in...
hotelnewsme.com
Bushra By Buddha-Bar Launches The Ultimate Saturday Brunch
The newest addition to the well-established collection of signature restaurants at Grosvenor House, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai – Bushra by Buddha-Bar launches its Saturday brunch kicking off on the 15th of October with a showstopping modern Middle Eastern sharing-style menu. Translating to “Good Omen, Good News” in Arabic,...
disneydining.com
Cirque du Soleil Announces Major Changes to Showtime Schedule of “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs
As the troupe mourns the loss of one of the show’s writers, schedule changes have been implemented at Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life offering in an effort to make shows more accessible to Guests. Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life is the first of...
Thrillist
Universal Studios Is Bringing Back Its Harry Potter & Grinch Holiday Celebrations
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that this year's "Awesomest Celebration of the Season" holiday events will include the return of "Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas." The events will start on Black Friday, November 25, and run through New Year's Day. Unlike how things run for...
Comments / 0