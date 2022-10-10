ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date

Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney World Jacks up the Price for Guest-Favorite Experience at Magic Kingdom

Disney World and price increases. Price increases and Disney World. It’s sad, but it’s true: the two phrases are nearly synonymous, as you can’t have one without the other. Ask anyone who visits the Walt Disney World Resort, and they’ll tell you: prices for items, food, and experiences are always increasing.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dick And Dom#Nightclub#Food Drink#Lancaster#The Lancaster Tab
The Independent

Viewers ‘cry their hearts out’ over TikTok of man watching sunset with dog

A viral video of a man and his dog watching the sun setting over the sea together has left viewers crying their “heart[s] out”. The clip, posted on Thursday (29 September), has amassed more than 22 million views on TikTok, and has prompted users to describe the scene as representing the “beauty and love in humanity” that we often forget to “appreciate”.
PETS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: 50th Anniversary ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat’ Slush Arrives at Magic Kingdom

This morning, we noticed a new slush at Magic Kingdom at the Cheshire Cafe. The Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat slush is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations. The “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Bat” name references the poem written by Louis Carroll. This poem was recited by The Dormouse in the animated film and read by The Mad Hatter in the original book.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hotelnewsme.com

Bushra By Buddha-Bar Launches The Ultimate Saturday Brunch

The newest addition to the well-established collection of signature restaurants at Grosvenor House, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai – Bushra by Buddha-Bar launches its Saturday brunch kicking off on the 15th of October with a showstopping modern Middle Eastern sharing-style menu. Translating to “Good Omen, Good News” in Arabic,...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Universal Studios Is Bringing Back Its Harry Potter & Grinch Holiday Celebrations

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that this year's "Awesomest Celebration of the Season" holiday events will include the return of "Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas." The events will start on Black Friday, November 25, and run through New Year's Day. Unlike how things run for...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy