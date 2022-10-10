Read full article on original website
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
iPhone owners are getting this cool free Google upgrade
Google delivers more useful app widgets than you can wave a Lock Screen at
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts
Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP
IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Goodbye Stadia, and hello edit button. Welcome to the 453rd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google announced a new privacy and security hub for Android 13. The company announced it during the Pixel launch event earlier this week. The new hub merges privacy and security stuff into a single UI. There are also action cards to help users lower their safety risks. It’ll go to Pixel devices first later this year, with more devices down the line.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Android phone users warned when microphone and camera are in use
Ever questioned in case your cellphone is watching you or listening in?. A tiny signal hidden in plain sight can ease your worries by alerting you when apps are utilizing your Android digicam or microphone. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Parents warned about common apps. Watch the most recent News on...
Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with notification fixes, improved camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro, more
Apple is continuing to fix some of the early bugs affecting iOS 16 as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is now rolling out iOS 16.0.3, which includes additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications, the Camera app, and more. You can update your...
New Microsoft 365 app replaces Microsoft’s Office app with new features and design
Microsoft is rebranding its built-in Office apps on Windows to Microsoft 365. While the existing app is mainly used for quick access to Office apps, this new Microsoft 365 one is designed to really leverage Microsoft’s Graph network to provide additional apps, relevant documents, and a feed of meetings and information that might be useful to plan a day ahead.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Trump Truth Social App for Android Approved for Google Play Store
Trump Media & Technology Group claims its Truth Social social community — which is actually a Twitter knockoff — is a “Big Tech alternative” and the previous president has claimed the corporate is combating “against the tyranny of Big Tech.”. But TMTG nonetheless has to...
How to Leave the macOS Ventura Beta Without Downgrading Your Mac
Do you want to leave the macOS Ventura beta? Whether you're on the developer or the public beta, you don't have to downgrade your Mac. All you have to do is unenroll from the Apple Beta Software Program, and you will begin to receive updates from the macOS Stable channel again. This tutorial will show you how to do that.
Users of Android phones, worry of tiny on-screen dot
An icon seems within the higher proper nook of an Android machine’s display screen when its digital camera or microphone is being utilized by an app. This Google performance was first made accessible on cell units all over the world in October 2021. It has Android 12 software program...
