Norwalk, OH

Crestview, St. Paul ranked ahead of FC showdown

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — The stakes were already high.

But when Saturday’s Firelands Conference showdown takes place in Norwalk, the game will officially pair two state-ranked teams in this week’s Associated Press high school football poll.

Visiting Ashland Crestview (8-0, 4-0) enters Contractors Stadium ranked No. 5 in this week’s Division VI poll. And, after a sixth straight win last week, host St. Paul (6-2, 4-0) is ranked No. 14 in this week’s Div. VII poll.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday, with the winner earning at least a share of the Firelands Conference championship for a second straight season. The Cougars won last season’s game, 28-7, in a matchup of unbeaten teams in Olivesburg.

Also around the area, two SBC Lake Division teams will also meet this Friday with both among the top 10 teams in their respective division.

In Div. III, Tiffin Columbian (7-1, 3-0) is ranked No. 6 and at 7 p.m. Friday will visit Div. IV No. 6 Perkins (7-1, 3-0) in a game that will also earn the winner a share of the Lake title.

In Div. V, Bloomdale Elmwood (7-1) — which beat Edison (5-3) on Aug. 26 — is 12th. Lowellville (8-0), which won at South Central (3-4) on Sept. 2, is No. 7 in Div. VII.

Top-ranked teams in this week’s poll remained unchanged and included Cincinnati Moeller (Div. I), Akron Hoban (Div. II), Hamilton Badin (Div. III), Cleveland Glenville (Div. IV), Coldwater (Div. V), Maria Stein Marion Local (Div. VI) and Warren JFK (Div. VII).

Norwalk, OH
